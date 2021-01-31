Winter storm warning in effect for Suffolk County from midnight Sunday night through 6 a.m. Tuesday

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snowfall is expected to begin around midnight tonight, through Tuesday morning. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between 6 and 16 inches with wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Travel is expected to be hazardous. Heavy wind gusts could bring down trees and limbs. Blizzard like conditions are possible for Monday through the evening.

All domestic animals should remain indoors during the freezing temperatures, with the exception of allowing dogs to venture out briefly to go to the bathroom. Outdoor animals should be sheltered indoors for the duration of this storm.

Please check on your neighbors with disabilities, special needs or senior citizens. Make sure they have an emergency phone, plenty of water, food and blankets. Ask if they have someone to call in the event of an emergency.

Residents should attempt to remove any brush or leaf bags from the street prior to the storm. Residents should park vehicles in driveways so crews can plow roads more efficiently during and after snow accumulation.

Post Storm Safety: When plowing driveways please be cognizant not to block fire hydrants with snow mounds. Public Safety Fire Marshals urge residents using generators to take a moment to confirm that the exhaust is facing outwards and at least 20’ away from a building. This can protect loved ones from CO poisoning and can prevent fires caused by generators incorrectly positioned.

Power Outages – PSEG Information: View PSEG Long Island’s outage map Click Here

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com

To register, have your account number available and text REG to PSEGLI (773454)

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything contacting the wire. To report a downed wire, call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number: 1-800-490-0075

Suffolk 311: Suffolk County 311 is a central call center available to residents who do not know which number to call for any non-emergency. Residents can reach the 311 line Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or leave messages after hours.

Content provided by the Town of Smithtown