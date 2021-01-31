Village of Port Jefferson declares snow emergency

The Village of Port Jefferson has issued a snow emergency that will be in effect from midnight, Jan. 31 until 6 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Heavy snow is expected, accumulating between six to 16 inches, with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

The village said that parking on Main Street, East Main Street and Arden Street with be prohibited, with violators being towed. They note to use the Gap parking lot.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with the hazardous conditions impacting morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could potentially bring down tree branches.

The notice advises for people to charge all devices and stay home.

The Board of Trustees meeting has been adjourned and postponed until Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

All Village buildings and offices will be closed. Staff will be working virtually. In the event of an emergency please call 911 first and the Village’s Code Bureau at 631-7740-0066 for assistance.