Wanted for leaving the scene of accident in Hauppauge

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who allegedly fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Hauppauge last year.

A motorist allegedly struck a parked vehicle in front of Starbucks, located at 513 Route 111, with his red Jeep and fled the scene on November 16 at 10:27 a.m. There was no one inside the parked vehicle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.