Wanted for East Northport Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole credit cards from an East Northport gym in February.

A man allegedly stole credit cards from two lockers at 24 Hour Fitness, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on February 24 at approximately 11:50 a.m. The same man later attempted to use the credit cards at Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack.

