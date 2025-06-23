‘Clueless’ returns to the big screen June 29 and 30

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the endlessly quotable, always fashionable, hilariously iconic 90s rom-com Clueless returns to select theaters nationwide on Sunday, June 29 and Monday, June 30, courtesy of Fathom Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.

Starring Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, and Brittany Murphy, the 1995 film is a modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma.

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is the most popular and glamorous girl at Beverly Hills High. Although she may be the envy of scheming Betties and persistent Barneys, she has an innate drive to help those less fortunate, especially when it comes to love. Despite her total confidence in knowing what’s best for others, Cher is totally clueless when it comes to her own heart.

Each screening features an exclusive introduction by cinema critic and historian Leonard Maltin, discussing the landmark film’s timeless appeal and offering special insight into the classic motion picture.

Locally the film will be screened at AMC Loews Stony Brook 17, Island Cinema de Lux in Holtsville and Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.fathomentertainment.com.