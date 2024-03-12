Suffolk County Community College students and administrators recently visited the state capital to advocate for funding and support for the college’s operating funds for the benefit of the students.

Students spoke with members of the state legislature, including Carl E. Heastie, Speaker of the NY State Assembly; Steve Stern, State Assemblyman, District 10; Mario R. Mattera, State Senator, 2nd District; Monica R. Martinez, State Senator, 4th District; Fred W. Theile, Jr. Assemblyman, District 1. The students shared their personal stories, goals, and opportunities for investment in higher education.

About Suffolk County Community College

Suffolk County Community College is the largest community college in the State University of New York (SUNY) system, enrolling approximately 21,000 students at its three campuses in Selden, Brentwood and Riverhead. Suffolk offers the Associate in Arts (A.A.), Associate in Science (A.S.), and Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) degrees, as well as a variety of certificate programs. Offering affordable collegetuition, a highly respected Honors program, workforce training programs, extensive extracurricular activities, championship athletic teams, and numerous transfer programs, Suffolk is a first-choice college for Long Island students. Visit us online at sunysuffolk.edu.