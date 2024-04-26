Heritage Park hosts 9th annual Fling Into Spring Carnival

1 of 17

By Aidan Johnson

The 9th annual Fling Into Spring Carnival at Heritage Park in Mount Sinai saw its share of disorder Saturday night, April 20, after a fight broke out within the packed crowd.

“There were just a bunch of young kids acting out, acting crazy,” police officers said, expressing worry that little kids could get hurt in the chaos.

“Groups of unaccompanied teens acting out caused us to close early tonight,” the North Shore Youth Council, which partnered with Newton Shows to put on the carnival, said in a statement on Facebook.

“We had a wonderful day with many families and are extremely disheartened that the actions of these few individuals spoiled the rest of the evening,” the statement added.

The carnival continued on Sunday with packed crowds, despite the raucousness of the previous night. There was an announcement on the Heritage Center’s Facebook page that anyone under 17 years old would have to be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Police officers, along with the carnival’s own security staff, were present throughout the entirety of the second day.

– Photos by Aidan Johnson