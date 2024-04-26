Rocky Point girls lacrosse eclipse the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats

1 of 28

By Bill Landon

Rocky Point Eagles, on a six-game winning streak, paid a visit to Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field to take on Shoreham-Wading River on a rainy Saturday morning in a Division II matchup, April 20.

The Eagles rattled off three unanswered goals in the opening minutes only to have the Wildcats peel off three of their own to make it a new game with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Rocky Point senior Anna Wood stretched the net in the final seconds to put her team ahead by two at 5-3. Teammate McKenzie Moeller split the pipes off a penalty shot and found the back of the net again to put her team out front 7-3.

Shoreham freshman Madison Herr scored an unlikely one-handed goal while sitting on the turf to trim the Eagles’ lead to three at 7-4 at halftime. Five minutes into the third quarter Reese Marcario scored back-to-back goals for the Wildcats and after teammate Grayce Kitchen netted, Shoreham trailed the Eagles 8-7 at the third quarter.

Rocky Point slowed the tempo of the game the rest of the way with Kylie Lamoureux and Moeller finding the back of the cage for the 10-7 victory.

Moeller finished with four goals and Lamoureux scored twice along with an assist. Brianna Henke had four stops in net for the Eagles.

Marcario had two goals with an assist and freshman goalie Sophia Giangreco had four saves for the Wildcats.

The Eagles (8-1) hosted Mount Sinai and the Wildcats (5-4) visited Comsewogue, Wednesday, April 24, but the results were not available by press time.