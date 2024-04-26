Rocky Point girls lacrosse eclipse the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats

Rocky Point midfielder Kylie Lamoureux drives to the crease in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Ouch! Bill Landon photo
Morgan Lesiewicz (l) and Kayleigh Moeller battle for possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Morgan Lesiewicz (l) and Kayleigh Moeller collide midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point midfielder Kylie Lamoureux pushes up-field in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Leslie Jablonski clears the ball in a home game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Kylie Lamoureux and Maeve Bourguignon battle for the draw. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Haylie Abrams fires at the cage in a home game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior McKenzie Moeller looks for a cutter in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point freshman Cadence Adamo pushes up-field in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Eagles score. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River freshman goalie Sophia Giangreco with a save in a home game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman midfielder Madison Herr #4 scores with one hand sitting down for the Wildcats in a home game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats score. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman midfielder Madison Herr grabs a loose ball for the Wildcats in a home game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attack Charlotte Erb passes to the cutter in a home game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Kady Keegan shoots in a wet home game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attack Reese Marcario looks for a cutter at home against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River mid-fielder Haylie Abrams looks for a cutter at home against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats score. Bill Landon photo
Victory in hand. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior midfielder Anna Wood fires at the cage in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point midfielder Kylie Lamoureux splits the pipes in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior McKenzie Moeller fires at the cage in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham Wading River’s Grayce Kitchen fires at the cage in a home game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Junior attack Grayce Kitchen gets double teamed in a home game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman mid-fielder Maeve Bourguignon looks for a cutter in a Div-II home game. Photo by Bill Landon
Kayleigh Moeller and Maeve Bourguignon at draw. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Rocky Point Eagles, on a six-game winning streak, paid a visit to Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field to take on Shoreham-Wading River on a rainy Saturday morning in a Division II matchup, April 20.

The Eagles rattled off three unanswered goals in the opening minutes only to have the Wildcats peel off three of their own to make it a new game with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Rocky Point senior Anna Wood stretched the net in the final seconds to put her team ahead by two at 5-3. Teammate McKenzie Moeller split the pipes off a penalty shot and found the back of the net again to put her team out front 7-3.

Shoreham freshman Madison Herr scored an unlikely one-handed goal while sitting on the turf to trim the Eagles’ lead to three at 7-4 at halftime. Five minutes into the third quarter Reese Marcario scored back-to-back goals for the Wildcats and after teammate Grayce Kitchen netted, Shoreham trailed the Eagles 8-7 at the third quarter.

Rocky Point slowed the tempo of the game the rest of the way with Kylie Lamoureux and Moeller finding the back of the cage for the 10-7 victory.  

Moeller finished with four goals and Lamoureux scored twice along with an assist. Brianna Henke had four stops in net for the Eagles.

Marcario had two goals with an assist and freshman goalie Sophia Giangreco had four saves for the Wildcats.

The Eagles (8-1) hosted Mount Sinai and the Wildcats (5-4) visited Comsewogue, Wednesday, April 24, but the results were not available by press time.

