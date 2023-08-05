Volunteers and officials express concerns over Brookhaven animal shelter

By Aidan Johnson

Tensions came to a head between the Town of Brookhaven and animal shelter volunteers over the town-operated Horseblock Road animal shelter during the Town Board’s Thursday, July 20, meeting.

Dozens of volunteers and animal rights advocates spoke at the meeting to express concerns over alleged mismanagement at the shelter, with one volunteer describing the conditions inside the shelter as “deplorable.”

One such speaker, Lillian Lennon, president of RSVP Inc. Animal Welfare & Rescue and former member of the Brookhaven advisory committee of the animal shelter, elaborated on her comments during an interview.

While Lennon is not a volunteer at the shelter, she thinks the volunteers are being penalized.

“We feel that we’re not really being paid attention to, that we’re being kind of dismissed,” she said.

Lennon added that she also believed past animal shelter directors had been set up for failure.

“Something’s not right with the powers that be that are not giving these directors the tools that are needed to be successful,” she said.

In a statement, town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) considered the volunteer accounts presented during the board meeting as “very troubling for two reasons.”

“The most immediate was that I was concerned for the welfare of the animals,” he said. “After that, I realized that the conditions had obviously been existing for some time, and it was disturbing that I hadn’t heard about it.”

Kornreich indicated that senior town officials being unaware of the problems “indicates there were issues in the chain of command,” adding, “We have replaced personnel at multiple key points, and I’m confident now that we’ll be able to address these issues.”

After the public comment portion of the Town Board meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety David Moran, who is currently co-managing the shelter, spoke on the reform efforts, including reallocating already existing funds for upkeep.

Moran also said that some resources, such as vermin-proof bins, were available but hadn’t been used.

Moran claimed that “a sky is falling mentality” needed to be taken out of the shelter, citing the reaction to the flooding that took place at the animal shelter on July 16.

Lillian Clayman, the Democratic candidate for town supervisor, found the claims made by the volunteers to be concerning.

“It’s clear that when a shelter is unsanitary, it causes conditions that would lead to illness of the animals that should be cared for,” she said.

Clayman also found the response from the interim director to the claims made by the volunteers unacceptable. Her opponent for town supervisor, Deputy Supervisor Dan Panico (R-Manorville), did not respond to requests for comment.

Despite the sensitivity of the issue, Kornreich reinforced that the well-being of the animals at the shelter was paramount.

“At the shelter, we care for animals that obviously can’t advocate for themselves,” the councilmember said, adding, “We have a higher moral obligation to ensure the conditions they live in are as good as they can be.”