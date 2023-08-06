Two people injured in boat explosion in Stony Brook

Suffolk County Police Arson Squad detectives are investigating an explosion that injured two people on a boat in Stony Brook on Aug. 5.

Robert Scarth was operating his boat, a 2003 Sea Ray Sundancer, in Smithtown Bay, traveling from Sunken Meadow State Park to Stony Brook Marina, when it stalled. An explosion occurred on the boat a short time after it was restarted at approximately 6 p.m.

Linda Scarth, 53, of East Setauket, Robert’s wife, and a passenger on the boat, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Another passenger, Steven Brannigan, 58, of Holbrook, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Robert Scarth, 54, of East Setauket, and another passenger on the boat were not injured.

The boat was impounded for a safety check. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.