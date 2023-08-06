Motorcyclist killed in Huntington crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad Detectives are investigating a crash that killed motorcyclist in Huntington on Aug. 5.

John Papa was operating a three-wheeled 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Sweethollow Road, south of Jericho Turnpike, when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Papa, 65, of Syosset, was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.