Shed the Meds event heads to Emma Clark Library

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket presents a Shed the Meds event on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office hosts this safe way to properly dispose of unused medications. Proper disposal is essential to protect the environment and ensure that old drugs don’t end up in the wrong hands. Please note: The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office cannot accept any liquids, needles, creams, or ointments of any kind. They are only accepting unused or expired medications from individuals (not large quantities from a doctor’s office or health care facility). Questions? Email [email protected]