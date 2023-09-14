Tranquility art show opens at HAC’s Main Street Gallery

1 of 13

The Huntington Arts Council (HAC) hosted an opening reception for its latest art exhibit, Tranquility, at its Main Street Gallery on September 8. The beautiful group show features the work of Edward Acosta, Emily Martin, Michael Sansone and Hillary Serota Needle.

“The most powerful aspect of the arts is to give us a sense of place and a sense of home. The tranquil feeling of being where we belong in our communities. The current small group show reflects on that sense of tranquility. I encourage all to come meet these artists from your community and talk about their work during the Fall Huntington Village Art Walk from on October 1st from noon to 5 p.m.,” said Kieran Johnson, Executive Director at the HAC.

Tranquility will be on view at the Main Street Gallery, 213 Main Street in Huntington through Oct. 14. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-271-8423 or visit www.huntingtonarts.org.