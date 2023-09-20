Woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Islandia

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that critically injured a woman in Islandia on Sept. 20.

Amanda McDermott was driving a 2006 Ford Econoline van, when the traffic slowed and was involved in a chain reaction crash approximately 1⁄4 mile east of Old Nichols Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. A total of six vehicles were involved and detectives are investigating what caused the chain reaction crash.

McDermott, 35, of Mastic Beach, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. Five other people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two commercial vehicles were given safety checks at the scene by the Suffolk County Motor Carrier Safety Unit. Two other involved vehicles were impounded for safety checks. The Econoline van is registered to Independent Group Home Living.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.