Town officials call for business road sign removal on Route 25A in East Setauket

Recent debates about road signage removal along Route 25A have sparked controversies between small business owners and local politicians. Specifically, town officials have reached out to store owners in Old School House Square in East Setauket, requesting that road signs be removed. Some owners have taken down their signs, but others disagree, saying that it is unnecessary.

“My sign has been there for 13 years, there’s never been a problem,” one local business owner explained. “When I had the sign first installed, I was very cognizant of the history, nature and culture of our community. The sign is a wooden sign that absolutely conforms to the aesthetics of the Three Village community, it is a small, classy-looking sign that should offend no one.”

According to the owner, many businesses have struggled since the pandemic, and street signs are a crucial part of attracting customers.

“Business is difficult these days for small retailers like me,” he said. “Artificially inflated inventory costs, competition from Amazon, increased utility costs are just a few of the hardships that small business people must endure.”

He added, “A street sign is an essential part of any business. It attracts new business, it reminds customers that you are there and it acts as a beacon, letting the world know who you are and what you do. It is essential to the success of my small business.”

Town councilmember addresses the issue

At the latest Three Village Civic Association meeting Feb. 5, Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) addressed the issue. “I hate driving through Main Street, like around Mario’s, that area [Old School House Square],” he said. “You know, there is no greater negative impact on — as far as the creation of visual blight and the way a neighborhood looks — than signage.”

He explained that when he tried to confront the issue, he discovered many exceptions to the town code, causing it to be virtually unenforceable. To combat the problem, Kornreich said the town is hiring an outside counsel to create a new sign code.

Kornreich also admitted that some business owners would be upset with this decision. “I’ve already started getting letters from some of them,” he said. “I’m going to pay a price for that, but you’ve got to get the signs under control.”