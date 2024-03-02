Obituary: Vaclav Steve Gursky

Vaclav Steve Gursky, 98, of Stony Brook passed away on Feb. 15. He was born on Sept. 28, 1925, in Bardejov, Czechoslovakia, to Edward and Mary Gursky.

His family emigrated to Royal, Pennsylvania, in 1935. He eventually joined the Army Air Corps in 1944, attended Waynesburg College in 1949 and moved his family to Long Island in 1964.

Steve had a successful career as a teacher and high school guidance counselor. He was an avid reader and a lifelong student of history. His leisure time was spent in his shed workshop — lovingly called his guest house — where he enjoyed repairing and refinishing antique furniture but had a soft spot for chairs. A true tinkerer at heart, “Grandpa’s Shed” also provided his grandchildren with hours of entertainment.

Steve was an active member of the American Legion, New York Post 0417. His greatest love was his family and friends. Steve was kind, loving, generous and a bit ornery.

Steve was predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary Gursky and his brother Ladislav Walter Gursky.

He is survived by Margaret, his wife of 74 years; five children, Mark, Deborah Orbell, SueAnn Alleger, Maria Hughes and John; and 10 grandchildren Kimberly Gursky, Stephen Gursky, Diana Mione, Ross Orbell, Richard Alleger, Galen Alleger, Todd Alleger, Emma Kowalinski, James Hughes and Anne; eight great-grandchildren; and his brother Edward and many nieces and nephews.