Obituary: John Robert Kleppe

Prepared by Brian Kleppe

John Robert Kleppe, 82, a Long Island resident for 75 years — residing in Port Jefferson, Centereach and Calverton, peacefully passed away on Feb. 17, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, surrounded by his loved ones. He entered this world on Jan. 23, 1942, in Queens, bringing joy and warmth to those around him.

John was a cherished individual who left an indelible mark on all who crossed his path. His endearing sense of humor and contagious laughter brightened countless lives.

Throughout his journey, he exemplified selflessness through his dedicated military service, volunteer endeavors and unwavering devotion to his family. The time he spent with his two sons was a source of boundless happiness, and his family held an irreplaceable space in his heart.

He is lovingly remembered by his sons, Brian and John; daughter-in-law, Tracy; grandchild, Braden; sister, Cookie Caraftis; and brother, Theodore. John was preceded in death by his mother, Daisy Moraitis; brother, Nicholas; and father, John.

A celebration of life honoring John was conducted on Thursday, April 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, at 411 Old Town Road, East Setauket.

Military services paying tribute to his service was held on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery, at 210 Princeton Blvd., Calverton.

In lieu of floral tributes, contributions can be directed to www.combatwarriorsinc.org (Wyoming Chapter) serving as a poignant gesture to honor John’s memory and perpetuate his spirit of giving.