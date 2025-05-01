Town of Smithtown hosts successful Earth Day household collection event

1 of 10

The Town of Smithtown Department of Environment and Waterways, in coordination with the Municipal Services Facility, collected over 37 tons of hazardous waste during the annual Earth Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, April 26. A total of 651 households safely disposed of thousands of pounds of toxic materials that cannot be placed in regular curbside pickup—making this one of the most successful collection events to date.

“As we marked Earth Day last week, it was truly uplifting to witness our community unite in record numbers for the first of three Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events this year. Thanks to the dedication of our environmentally conscious residents—and the exceptional teamwork of the MSF staff, Public Safety Fire Marshals, DEW crew, Reworld (formerly Covanta), and our trusted contractor Radiac—we are actively protecting Smithtown’s drinking water, parks, air, and treasured waterways for future generations… These free events, held three times a year, give every resident the opportunity to make a meaningful impact—and this year, Smithtown rose to the occasion like never before,” said Town of Smithtown Supervisor Edward R. Wehrheim.

“I want to personally recognize our outstanding department leaders, including Solid Waste Coordinator Mike Englemann, Environmental Director David Barnes, MSF Director Matt Laux, DEW Senior Analyst Rich Kitt, MSF Foreman Tommy Passariello, Environmental Technician Brooke Ferreira, and our dedicated partner at Reworld, Brian Aerne. Their commitment ensures a safe, efficient, and even enjoyable experience for all who participate… Beyond collection day, these initiatives help foster a culture of sustainability and responsibility throughout our community. Together, we’re preserving the natural beauty and quality of life that make Smithtown such an extraordinary place to live,” added Wehrheim.

This year’s event was made possible through the tremendous collaboration and support of the Town’s Department of Public Safety Fire Marshals, DEW staff, and Reworld (formerly Covanta). Their efforts supplemented the work of Radiac Environmental Services, the Town’s licensed HHW contractor, to ensure a safe, efficient, and seamless experience for all residents.

Additionally, the Town saw record participation in a targeted waste diversion initiative focused on propane tanks, lithium-ion batteries, and mercury-containing devices, demonstrating a growing community commitment to environmental safety and sustainability.

“The 2025 Earth Day Hazardous Household Waste collection event was a great success. The rain didn’t stop hundreds of residents from responsibly disposing of potentially hazardous chemicals and products. Participating in the Town’s Hazardous Household Waste collection events profoundly impacts protecting our drinking water, air, and natural resources while enabling the Town to maintain high-quality parks, recreational facilities, roads, and waterways for all residents to enjoy. Special thanks to Supervisor Ed Wehrheim for his support and leadership on environmental initiatives such as these, MSF staff, Public Safety Fire Marshals, DEW staff, and Reworld staff (formerly Covanta) for supplementing the work of Radiac (HHW contractor) and providing safe and efficient service to all residents. We continue to encourage residents to consider using environmentally friendly alternatives for in and around the home,” said Michael P. Engelmann, P.G. Solid Waste Coordinator for the Town of Smithtown.

A portion of the wastes collected for manifested disposal include: mercury, waste oil based paints/ flammable paints, gasoline, paint thinners, waste gases, petroleum distillates, flammable solids, oxidizers liquids and solids, sodium/potassium nitrates, acids, corrosives, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, misc. toxic liquids (i.e. Chlordane, etc.) and solids, lacquers, lithium batteries, battery acids and various other toxic compounds.

Reworld (formerly Covanta) distributed over 150 $5 Home Depot gift cards to residents for recycling potentially dangerous lithium-ion and other batteries, propane tanks and mercury containing devices thereby preventing these harmful items from curbside disposal. 112 propane tanks were recovered at the event. Record participation with these hazardous waste diversions.

Additionally, eco-friendly reusable coffee k-cups were also provided by DEW to interested residents.

The next household hazardous waste collection events are scheduled for July 12th & October 4th, 2025. Hazardous Household Waste collection events are for Smithtown Township residents only. Proof of residency will be confirmed upon entry.

DID YOU KNOW?:

Residents can also dispose of electronic waste, free of charge, at the Town Recycling Center located at 85 Old Northport Road. Electronic waste, such as computers, printers, TV’s, monitors, automotive and household batteries, can be dropped off during regular hours for proper recycling.

FREE MULCH: Mulch is also available free of charge to residents. Smithtown residents can line up for pre-packaged bags of mulch with a maximum of 10 bags per visit. We offer free loading of loose mulch into your pick-up or dump truck. A cover is required.

The Smithtown Municipal Services Facility is located at 85 Old Northport Road in Kings Park, NY.

Regular Operating Hours: Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.