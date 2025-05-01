Suffolk County Leg. Kennedy’s capital projects pave way for new pavement at Blydenburgh

On Thursday, April 24, Leslie Kennedy (R-Nesconset) visited a Rosemar Construction paving crew while they were repaving the Blydenburgh County Park South Entrance Way. The section of road spans from the entrance on Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge all the way to the Dog Park at Blydenburgh Park. This paving was funded through a 2025 Capital Project grant filed by the Legislator last spring.

“This project has really been 30 years overdue. Blydenburgh has been through a lot in the past year, and this is just one of the many projects we’re working on to make Blydenburgh the park it deserves to be,” said Legislator Kennedy.

Not only is the park actively used for canine recreation, but it is home to a number of camping sites, an interactive playground, numerous hiking trails used by the Long Island Green Belt Trail Group, but it also became home to the Hauppauge Vietnam Veterans Memorial last summer.

When the Stump Pond Dam is re-constructed, once again boating, canoeing, kayaking and freshwater fishing will be restored.

The road paving is just one of many Capital Projects Legislator Kennedy submitted last year. Some of the highlights of last year’s capital projects from the office of the 12th legislative district include but are not limited to silt remediation across the twelfth legislative district, funding for sidewalks in Smithtown and Brookhaven, $2.5 million in funds to repair and replace the weir and sluice way at Miller’s Pond, and $6.5 million to repair and replace the dam at Stump Pond in Blydenburgh County Park.