Man arrested in Kings Park following road rage incident involving a handgun

Suffolk County Police arrested a man following a road rage incident involving a handgun in Kings Park on April 30.

Christopher Tartaglia was driving a 2015 BMW X5 eastbound on Cortez Drive, just east of Indian Head Road, when he began tailgating the vehicle in front of him while honking his horn repeatedly at approximately 6 p.m.

The other vehicle pulled to the side of the road to allow Tartaglia to pass. Tartaglia pulled alongside the stopped vehicle and threatened the driver while pointing a handgun in his direction before driving away. The victim called 911 to report the incident.

Fourth Precinct Patrol officers, along with members of the Community Support Unit, located and arrested Tartaglia at his residence a short time later. A Ruger LCP Max was recovered as well as another firearm and a legally owned rifle.

Fourth Squad detectives charged Tartaglia, 57, of Smithtown, with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree and Menacing 2nd Degree. He will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on May 1.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854- 8542.