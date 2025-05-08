Times … and dates: May 8 to May 15, 2025

Ongoing

Bald Hill Fair

The Bald Hill Fair returns to the Catholic Health Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville May 8 through May 18. Featuring the Victoria Circus, World of Wonders Oddity Show, a Big Bee transforming robot, lots of carnival rides with fireworks by Grucci on May 10 and May 17 at dusk. Hours are Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. , Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.baldhillfair.com.

Thursday May 8

Municipal Clerks’ Week Open House

Huntington Town Clerk and Records Management Officer Andrew Raia invites everyone to get a history of Huntington as the town celebrates Municipal Clerks’ Week with an open house at Town Hall, 100 Main St., Huntington from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today through May 8. Visitors can view the town’s old records chest, old maps, the statue of American Hero Nathan Hale, the town’s ID dating 1666, Native American deeds, and other interesting documents. Tours are free. 631-351-3035

Farmingdale College Plant Sale

Farmingdale State College, 2350 Route 110, Farmingdale will hold its annual Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a wide assortment of flowering plants, vegetables, herbs, perennials, tropical plants, houseplants, and succulents in parking lot #2 adjacent to the Teaching Gardens and University Police. .

Crafts & Cocktails

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor continues its Crafts & Cocktails series at 6:30 p.m. Discover the history of wet and dry felting as you learn how to sculpt with wool in this needle felting workshop. Explore whalebone tools made by whalers for their loved ones. Sip on a Tipsy Turtle cocktail or mocktail while you transform wool fibers into an adorable sea turtle. $35 per person, $25 members. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

SCCC Spring Concert

The Music Department of Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden presents a Spring Concert featuring orchestra, guitar ensemble, the Suffolk Singers and College Choir at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building, at 7 p.m. Free and open to all. No tickets required. 631-451-4163

Vanderbilt Lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series with A Vanishing New York: Ruins Across the Empire State from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Photographer and author John Lazzaro will explore abandoned sites in New York and puts their individual stories in the larger context of New York’s historical legacy. Tickets are $10, free for members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday May 9

Garden Club Plant Sale

The Centerport Garden Club will hold its annual Plant Sale in the parking circle in front of Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn from 9 a.m. to noon. Shop for perennials and annuals including native plants. Garden club members will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

One-Woman Show at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents Shirley Chisholm, Unbossed & Unbowed at 7 p.m. This award-winning one-woman show tells the largely unheard story of Shirley St. Hill Chisholm, a Brooklyn-born politician of immigrant parents, who, in the 20th century, was the first African-American woman to win a seat in Congress and run for President. Starring Ingrid Griffith as Chisholm and the characters that surround her life. Tickets are $30, $25 members. To register, visit www.longislandmuseum.org. 631-751-0066.

Northport Chorale Concert

The Northport Chorale, in collaboration with the North Shore Chamber Choir, Northport Community Band, Northport Jazz Orchestra and Northport Symphony Orchestra present their Spring concert at East Northport Middle School, 1075 5th Ave., East Northport at 8 p.m. Program will include works by John Rutter, plus a varied selection of vocal delights. Tickets are $20 per person. www.northportchorale.com

SCCC Spring Concert

The Music Department of Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden presents a Spring Concert featuring the jazz ensemble, symphonic band and contemporary music ensemble at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building, at 7 p.m. Free and open to all. No tickets required. 631-451-4163

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe, UUFSB, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket hosts a concert featuring Bob Westcott and the musical duo Princess Peapod, The evening begins with an Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. (signup at 7 p.m.); the main act goes on at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, available in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. For more information, call 631-751-0297.

Saturday May 10

Caumsett Hike

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington presents Just a Hike, a 6 mile, hilly, moderately paced walk affords walkers the opportunity to relax, socialize, and enjoy the park’s beauty, from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Adults only. $4 per person. Registration required by calling 631-423-1770

Car Wash & Bake Sale Fundraiser

The North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A in Wading River, will hold a car wash and bake sale fundraiser by the church’s Rwanda Youth Mission Team from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will help fund the youths’ mission to an orphanage in Rwanda this July. 631-929-6075.

Baby Animal Day

Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Road, Yaphank will host a Baby Animal Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a day on the farm with baby animals, wagon rides, food trucks, games, and more! $15 per person ages 3+ in advance includes unlimited wagon rides, baby animal visits, live music, touch-a-truck, pony rides, face painting, vendor fair and more. $20 at the gate. To pay in advance, visit ccesuffolk.org. 631-852-4600

Northport Spring Craft Fair

Time to shop! Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport hosts an outdoor Spring Craft Fair (indoors in case of rain) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for last minute Mother’s Day gifts from over 100 vendors. Free admission. 631-885-1267

International Migratory Bird Day

Town of Brookhaven will hold a free nature program in honor of International Migratory Bird Day at West Meadow Beach, 100 Trustees Road, Stony Brook from 10 a.m. to noon. Long Island is a popular stop over and nesting area for many avian species. Join us as we observe and identify the birds of our shorelines and coastal wetlands. Registration is required. E-mail [email protected] to make your reservation.

CSHL Walking Tour

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a guided walking tour of the campus from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the historic and modern architecture, the Nobel legacy, and the advanced cancer, neuroscience, and plant research taking place at the lab. Fee is $9.31 per person. To register, visit www.cshl.edu. 516-367-8844.

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Superheroes of the Sky from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about a Bald Eagle, Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. Fee is $10 per adult, $5 per child (Under 12y). To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Mother’s Day Spring Market

St. Thomas of Canterbury, 90 Edgewater Ave., Smithtown presents their second annual Mothers Day Spring Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Look for unique, handmade, and special gifts for mom, including live, on the spot, one of a kind poetry gifts and enjoy delicious food, face painting and live music while you shop. 631-265-4520

All Souls Poetry Reading

The Second Saturdays poetry series returns to All Souls Church in Stony Brook from 11 a.m. to noon. The program will be delivered virtually in an interactive format via ZOOM. Chip Williford will be the featured poet. An open reading will follow the featured poet; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/. 631-655-7798

Portraits at the Vanderbilt Museum

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport offers live watercolor portrait paintings in the courtyard by local artist Sara Marie Martin from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Your custom watercolor portrait will be painted within 10 minutes! Fee is $20 per 5″ x 7″ (up to 4 people per painting) payable via cash or Venmo on site.*General admission required. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Mother’s Day at the Whaling Museum

Treat Mom to a special day at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor with free admission with a paid ticket today and May 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plus, enjoy a weekend of Mother’s Day crafts. 631-367-3418

Rocky Point Day

Rocky Point School District presents its 2nd annual Rocky Point Day at the Rocky Point High School Track, 82 Rocky Point-Yaphank Road, Rocky Point from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendors and crafts, youth sports, food trucks, musical performances and more. 631-744-1600

Open Weekend at Benner’s Farm

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will be open to the public today and May 11 from noon to 4 p.m. Come visit a real working farm! See sheep, goats, and chickens, ride the Big Swing and see the new babies born this spring. Admission is $12 adults, $10 seniors and children. 631-689-8172

Spring Farm Festival

Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown presents a Spring Farm Festival from noon to 4 p.m. featuring kids crafts, pony rides and petting zoo, live music, sheep shearing, traditional craft demonstrations, historic farmhouse tour, food and craft vendors, face painting, and more! Tickets are $10 per person, children under the age of 3 are free. Purchase in advance at www.eventbrite.com or at the door. Rain date is May 11. 631-265-6768

Author Talk at Hallockville

Join the Hallockville Museum Farm for a presentation by author Richard Wines at Hallock State Park Preserve Visitors Center, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wines will speak about his new book, A Farm Family on Long Island’s North Fork. Free but registration required by visiting www.hallockville.org.

Long Island Museum lecture

Join the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for a talk about the New York Marine Rescue Center, the primary responding organization to sick and injured sea turtles and marine mammals in New York, at 2 p.m. Learn more about marine life here in New York, as well as the rescue and rehabilitation process for these animals. Included with museum admission fee. 631-751-0066

Book Signing at the LIMEHOF

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will hold a book signing event with author David Brown at 2 pm. Brown will take part in a Q&A and sign copies of his book, Talkin’ Greenwich Village. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

Sunday May 11

Mother’s Day at the Whaling Museum

Open Weekend at Benner’s Farm

Mother’s Day at the LIM

Spend a lovely afternoon with Mom exploring the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook from noon to 5 p.m. Visit the Building the Ballot Box and Colors of Long Island exhibitions, the state of the art Carriage Museum, and stroll the beautiful grounds dotted with art installations, gardens and historic buildings. Free admission for mothers and grandmothers all day! 631-751-0066

Mother’s Day at The Hatchery

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission for Moms when accompanied by their children. 516-692-6768

Monday May 12

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a meeting at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda will be the Civic’s upcoming event, Out of This World Kids Day. For more information call 631-744-6952.

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org.

Movie Trivia Night at the CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $11 per person, $7 members at cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday May 13

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by Marty Kupferberg and Thelma Grossman featuring great standard songs of the past. at 11 a.m. Bagels and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Three Village Garden Club meeting

The Three Village Garden Club welcomes the community to their upcoming meetings at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket including today, May 13 (What’s in the Arboretum?); May 20 (Container Gardening); and June 10 (Shade Gardening). The membership meeting starts at 11 a.m. and the program begins at 1 p.m. Visit www.threevillagegardenclub.org for more information.

Board ‘Walk’ Your Way to Wellness

Health professionals from St. Catherine of Siena Hospital will be available at Sunken Meadow State Park’s boardwalk in Kings Park tonight, May 20 and 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss heart health, healthy eating, weight management, breast health, stroke prevention, skin cancer and Lyme disease prevention tips. Free blood pressure screenings and free giveaways. To learn more, call 631-870-3444.

Wednesday May 14

SCPD Property Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of jewelry and select property from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Among the items being auctioned are jewelry, handbags power tools, electronics, and bicycles. Participants must be at least 18 years old to bid. All items are sold in “as is” condition and must be purchased with cash. www.suffolkpd.org

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Thursday May 15

Free health screenings

Catholic Health Mobile Outreach Bus will be in the parking lot of Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for free health screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registered nurses will provide blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, glucose and cardiac screenings, along with patient education and referrals as needed. Last screening begins at 1:45 p.m. No appointments are necessary, there are no fees, and insurance is not required. Questions? Email [email protected].

International Museum Day

Join the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach for their annual festival celebrating International Museum Day from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from many local museums, historical societies, science and nature centers will be on hand to share information regarding their collections, programs and exhibits. Free. 631-585-9393

Tribute to Maxine Jurow exhibit and fundraiser

The Huntington Arts Council and Suite Pieces will present Life in Color – A Tribute to Maxine Jurow, a special exhibition and scholarship fundraiser commemorating the five-year anniversary of artist Maxine Jurow’s passing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Suite Pieces, 1038 New York Avenue in Huntington. Guests will enjoy complimentary cocktails and light bites throughout the evening as they enjoy the presentation of a curated collection of Maxine Jurow’s original works that will be on display and available for purchase. Tickets are $35 per person and available at www.huntingtonarts.org.

Goat & Alpaca Yoga

The Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats and alpaca near the Frank Brush Barn from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. The classes continue on May 28, June 12, June 12, July 7, July 24 Aug. 5, Aug. 18 and Sept. 11. Tickets are $35 per person via Eventbrite.com. 631-265-6768.

Gallery North Art Reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket invites the community to an art reception for The Winner’s Circle exhibition celebrating the award-winning artists of the 2024 Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On view from May 15 to June 22, the exhibition features works by artists Paul Speh, Cassandra Voulo, Laura and Dennis Kemple, Juan Cruz Reverberi, William Demaria, Galina Carroll, Jessamyn Go, Chloe Wang, Cassandra Hussey, Susan Rodgers, Mary Jane van Zeijts, Jonathan Spector, Ash Garcia-Diaz, Sophia Syritsyna, and Eileen Cassidy. Refreshments will be served. 631-751-2676

Theater

‘Fractured Broadway Goes to the Movies’

North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A, Wading River presents Fractured Broadway Goes to the Movies on May 9 and May 10 at 7:30 p.m. In this latest version of Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre’s popular musical revue, local favorite Dan Grable accompanies the very talented cast as they perform familiar movie tunes in entertaining & untraditional ways. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 students at the door or by calling 631-929-6075.

‘Wait Until Dark’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Wait Until Dark from April 18 to May 11. Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping new adaptation of Frederick Knott’s classic sets the action in 1944 Greenwich Village. Susan, a woman who recently lost her vision, is imperiled by con men searching for a mysterious doll. Trapped in her apartment, Susan draws on new depths of resourcefulness as the story builds to its extraordinary, breath-taking conclusion. Contains adult situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘South Pacific’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Main Stage season with South Pacific from May 15 to June 29. This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” South Pacific’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. For more information and to order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

‘Medea’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport kick off their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Medea from May 16 to May 28. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Call 516-557-1207 for more information.

‘Half Time’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 45th Mainstage season with Half Time from May 24 to June 22. The incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team and have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years old! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Class Reunions

— Ward Melville High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at St George Golf & Country Club in East Setauket on June 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $126.00 per person includes hors d’oeuvres, Prime Rib buffet dinner and open bar. Contact Cary Fichtner-Vu at 703-861-8259 or [email protected] for tickets by June 2. No walk-ins.

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected]

CALENDAR DEADLINE is Wednesday at noon, one week before publication.