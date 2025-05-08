Kids Korner: May 8 to 15, 2025

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature for children ages 2 to 4 on May 9 at 9:30 a.m. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on interaction, music, crafts, stories, play and more. $20 per child per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Art Explorers Club

Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave. Huntington continues its Art Explorers Club on May 10 with Blooming with Love from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Spanish and 11 a.m. to noon in English. Children ages 5 to 10 are invited to join bilingual Museum Educator Kim Zambrano in exploring the art of printmaking to create a colorful flower-filled memory garden. This project will be inspired by Heckscher Park. $5 per family, free for members. To register, visit www.heckscher.org.

Baby Animal Day

Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Road, Yaphank will host a Baby Animal Day on May 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a day on the farm with baby animals, wagon rides, food trucks, games, and more! $15 per person ages 3+ in advance includes unlimited wagon rides, baby animal visits, live music, touch-a-truck, pony rides, face painting, vendor fair and more. $20 at the gate. To pay in advance, visit ccesuffolk.org. 631-852-4600

Mother’s Day Painting Workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St. James presents an in-studio, one day kids workshop on May 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn how to paint a beautiful orchid painting for Mom just in time for Mother’s Day with step-by-step instruction by Miss Linda. Fee is $55 per child and includes an 11″ by 14″ canvas and all art supplies. To register, visit theatelieratflowerfield.org. 631-250-9009.

Second Saturdays in the Studio

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays in the Studio series on May 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families are welcome to join educators in the LIM studio and participate in a hands-on activity or art project inspired by exhibitions on view. Included with museum admission. All supplies provided. Children under 16 must have an adult with them. No registration necessary. 631-751-0066

Fairy Garden Workshop

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket presents a Fairy Garden workshop for ages 4 to 10 on May 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Take a tour around the farm to find all the natural materials — plants, flowers, dirt, stones, moss and more — to build your own fairy garden! $40 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on May 12 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Flower Power

Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Road, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots class, Flower Power, on May 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent/caregiver will enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

THEATER

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson celebrates Spring with the return of The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 16 to May 10 at 11 a.m. With the help of his sisters—Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail—and his cousin, Benjamin Bunny, Peter Rabbit learns the power of sharing and caring in this adorable musical. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hysterical musical retelling of the wonderful story, Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs from May 31 to June 21 with a sensory friendly performance on June 1. Come on down for this daffy tale with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven crazy dwarfs that are guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com

