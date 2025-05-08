Fun ways to celebrate Mother’s Day on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

Mother’s Day isn’t just about the cards, flowers, or fancy gifts—it’s about spending quality time with loved ones. Here are some fun and affordable ways to celebrate mom on the North Shore this weekend.

Mother’s Day at the LIM

Spend a lovely afternoon with Mom exploring the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook on Sunday, May 11 from noon to 5 p.m. Visit the Building the Ballot Box and Colors of Long Island exhibitions, the state of the art Carriage Museum, and stroll the beautiful grounds dotted with art installations, gardens and historic buildings. Free admission for mothers and grandmothers all day! 631-751-0066

Open Weekend at Benner’s Farm

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will be open to the public on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 from noon to 4 p.m. Come visit a real working farm! See sheep, goats, and chickens, ride the Big Swing and see the new babies born this spring. Admission is $12 adults, $10 seniors and children. 631-689-8172

Portraits at the Vanderbilt Museum

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport offers live watercolor portrait paintings in the courtyard by local artist Sara Marie Martin on Saturday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Your custom watercolor portrait will be painted within 10 minutes! Fee is $20 per 5″ x 7″ (up to 4 people per painting) payable via cash or Venmo on site.*General admission required. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Mother’s Day at the Whaling Museum

Treat Mom to a special day at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor with free admission with a paid ticket on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Plus, enjoy a weekend of Mother’s Day crafts. 631-367-3418

Mother’s Day at The Hatchery

Celebrate Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11, at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission for Moms when accompanied by their children. 516-692-6768

