Times … and dates: May 26 to June 2, 2022

Thursday 26

Author Talk

In honor of ALS Awareness Month, Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson will welcome local author Christine Pendergast for a discussion of the book Blink Spoken Here from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the event. Open to all. Call 928-1212 to register in advance.

Old Time Jam at Hallockville

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead invites the community to an Eastern Long Island Old Time Jam from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Call 298-5292 for more information.

Atelier lecture

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James continues its online lecture series with Introduction to Freehand Airbrush Painting with Ross Barbera from 7 to 9 p.m. With a Spring crocus as his subject, Barbera will present a video demonstration to introduce viewers to the tools, techniques, and materials used when painting freehand with an airbrush. To register for this free webinar, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org/lectures.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts a lecture titled Long Island Estates of the Great Gatsby Era with best-selling author, architect, and historian Gary Lawrance at 7 p.m. Lawrance will introduce participants to the real Long Island mansions that inspired F. Scott Fitzgerald’s literary classic The Great Gatsby. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday 27

Birdwatch & Architecture Tour

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host a Birdwatch and Architecture Tour today at 8 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Explore the Vanderbilt Estate and its diverse bird species with the museum’s chief curator and learn about the Spanish Revival architecture of the mansion. . Tickets are $12 per person. Sturdy hiking footwear is strongly suggested and participants are asked to bring their own binoculars. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org or call 854-5579.

Huntington YMCA Carnival

The Huntington YMCA, 60 Main St., Huntington will host its annual Memorial Day Weekend Carnival tonight from 6 to 10:30 p.m., May 28 and May 29 from 1 to 10:30 p.m., and May 30 from 1 to 6 p.m. featuring carnival rides, entertainment, food, games, and Dominguez Attractions as seen on America’s Got Talent. POP bracelets are $35 or individual ride tickets. Visit ymcali.org/carnival for more information.

Friday Night Coffee House

Celebrate St. James continues its Friday Night Coffee House series at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second Street, St. James with singer/songwriter/musician Jill Decker playing acoustic guitar from 7 to 9 p.m. Coffee and refreshments will be served. Donation of $20, $15 seniors. Visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 984-0201 to register.

Poets in Port

Northport Arts Coalition hosts Poet In Port at the First Presbyterian Church, 330 Main St., Northport on the last Friday of every month at 7:30 pm. Featured poet this month will be Deborah Hauser, author of Ennui: From the Diagnostic and Statistical Field Guide of Feminine Disorders. All are welcome. Register for your free ticket through EventBrite. Visit www.northportarts.org for more info.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door only. Call 928-9100 for more information.

Saturday 28

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 27 listing.

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Nature on the Move hike from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. This slow to moderate 4 mile hike will include observations of the west side of the park including fields and woods. Adults only. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423–1770.

Spring Village Craft Fair

Springtime is shopping time! The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a Spring Village Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 125 exhibitors are expected featuring fine art, photography, textiles, jewelry, wood crafts, soft sculpture, home and garden decor, organic bath and body products, candles, gourmet foods, live music and food trucks. Free admission. Rain date is June 4. Call 846-1459.

Audubon Society Tree Fest

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket hosts a Tree Fest by the Four Harbors Audubon Society from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come learn about and celebrate trees! Enjoy educational exhibits, face painting, native plant sale, DIY crafts and free tree seedlings. Free admission. Visit www.4has.org. See more on page B12.

Maritime History Walking Tour

Join the Three Village Historical Society for a maritime history walking tour titled Down the Ways, the Wooden Ship Era at 4 p.m. Led by Historian Beverly C. Tyler, guests will learn about shipbuilders, ship captains, and families prominent in Setauket’s maritime history. The walking tour explores the Dyer’s Neck-East Setauket Historic Shipbuilding District where coast-wise and ocean-going ships were built and where these local families, lived, worked and died. You will see the carpenter shop where the construction planning took place and visit the area where completed ships wintered over and where the bones of these ships rest today. Tours leave from the Brookhaven Town Dock, 58 Shore Road, East Setauket. $20, $5 children under age 12. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are strongly recommended by visiting www.tvhs.org. Walk-ins MUST pay in cash at the start of tour. For more information, call 751-3730.

Sunday 29

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 27 listing.

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

Get local! The Port Jefferson Farmer’s Market returns to Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson today and every Sunday through Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Purchase local produce, honey, bread and baked goods, plants and flower bouquets. Call 473-4724.

Street Painting Festival

East End Arts, 133 E. Main St., Riverhead will host the 26th annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival in Downtown Riverhead and in front of East End Arts from noon to 5 p.m. Featuring street painting for all ages and skill levels, live music, interactive art, a kids zone, craft and artisan Vendors, food trucks , fine arts sale, drum circle and dance and theatre performances. Free admission. Call 727-0900.

Ronkonkoma Street Fair

The Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Ronkonkoma Street Fair along Hawkins Avenue in Ronkonkoma on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring over 200 vendors with live entertainment, merchandise, food, children’s rides, arts and crafts and lots of fun for fall. Call 963-2796 for more info.

Grist Mill tours

The Stony Brook Grist Mill, 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook will be open today and every Sunday through October from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn about the inner workings of the mill as it crushes grain into flour and hear about its 323 year history on a guided tour will a miller during guided tours and a visit the Country Store. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for children. Cash only. For more information on the Stony Brook Grist Mill and for large group tours, call The Ward Melville Heritage Organization at 751-2244.

Monday 30

*See local Memorial Day parades and ceremonies at the bottom of the page.

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 27 listing.

Tuesday 31

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday 1

Cruise Night Car Show

It’s back! The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through Oct. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. Call 929-3500.

Thursday 2

Stony Brook Walking Tour

Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization for a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour today at 11:50 a.m. or 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the village. $10 per person. Make your reservations by calling 751-2244.

Theater

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 25. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Much Ado About Nothing from June 5 to June 26 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Kinky Boots’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. Read review next week!

Vendors Wanted

◆ The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River has vendor opportunities available for its upcoming outdoor Farmer’s Markets on June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept.17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 631-929-3500 x708 for an application.

◆ Commack United Methodist Church, 486 Townline Road, Commack seeks vendors for its Community Yard Sale on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fee is $25 per space. Tables are not supplied and the event is held rain or shine. Outdoor spaces are 10’ by 10’; indoor spaces 6’ by 6’. For additional information, call 631-499-7310 or email [email protected]

◆ Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce will host its 10th annual Farmingville Street Fair along Portion Road on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested vendors can call 631-317-1738 or visit www.farmingvillechamber.com for an application.

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only). Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application or get more info.

Memorial Day parades/ceremonies

‘Remember those who served before.

Remember those who are no more.

Remembers those who serve today.

Remember them all on Memorial Day.’

— Emily Toma

Centerport

The Centerport Fire Department will host a Memorial Day Parade on May 30 at 10 a.m. from Centershore Road, Harrison Drive, east on Mill Dam Road Centerport, southeast on Prospect Road, south on Little Neck Road. Ends at 9 Park Circle, Centerport followed by a ceremony at the memorial monuments in the park. 631-261-5916

Commack

VFW Elwood-Commack Post 9263 hosts a Memorial Day parade on May 30 at 10 a.m. Kick off is at the Home Depot parking lot at the intersection of Larkfield Road and Jericho Turnpike and head east on Jericho Turnpike to junction at Veterans Highway to Cannon Park for a ceremony. 631-368-9463

East Northport

Father Judge Council Knights of Columbus hosts the East Northport Memorial Day Parade with kick off on May 30 at 12:15 p.m. at Clay Pitts and Larkfield roads and proceed to John Walsh Memorial Park adjacent to Northport-East Northport Library. 631-262-1891

Greenlawn

Organized by the Greenlawn Fire Department, a Memorial Day parade will kick off on May 30 at 9 a.m. on East Maple Road, south on Broadway to Greenlawn Memorial Park, at the corner of Pulaski Road and Broadway. 631-261-9106

Kings Park

The 96th annual Kings Park Memorial Day Parade, sponsored by American Legion Post 944, will be held on May 30 at 9 a.m. Kick off is at the RJO School at Old Dock Road and Church Street to the Veterans Plaza at Route 25A for flag ceremonies. 631-269-4140

Northport

Organized by the Northport American Legion Post 694, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on May 30 at Laurel Avenue School and proceed to the Northport Village Park. 631-261-4424

Huntington

The Town of Huntington will host a Memorial Day Wreath Ceremony on May 29 at Veterans Plaza on the front lawn of Huntington Town Hall at 100 Main Street at noon. Patriotic music will be performed by the Northport High School Choir. 631-351-3012

On May 30, a Memorial Day parade organized by Nathan Hale VFW Post 1469 and American Legion Post 360 will commence at 10 a.m. at West Neck Road and Gerard Street and head east on Main Street to Stewart Avenue in Huntington. 631-421-0535

Port Jefferson

On May 30, American Legion Wilson Ritch Post 432 will be performing a Memorial Day ceremony honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces at Port Jefferson Memorial Park, West Broadway, Port Jefferson. Call 631-473-9774 for the time.

St. James

A Memorial Day Parade organized by Sgt. John W. Cooke VFW Post 395 will be held on May 30 at 10 a.m. The parade steps off at the corner of Lake Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue and proceeds to St. James Elementary School for a ceremony. 631-862-7965

Setauket

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3054 will hold its annual Three Village Memorial Day Parade in Setauket on May 30 at 11 a.m. Parade starts at the corner of Main Street and Route 25A with an opening ceremony at the Village Green across from the library and a closing ceremony at Memorial Park along Route 25A. 631-751-5541

Smithtown

The Smithtown Fire Department will host a Memorial Day Parade on May 30 at noon. Kickoff is at the corner of Main Street and Singer Lane, continuing west on Main Street to Town Hall. 631-360-7620

Sound Beach

The Sound Beach Civic Association hosts a Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Park, New York Ave., Sound Beach on May 30 at noon. 631-744-6952

Stony Brook

VFW Post 3054 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at the Stony Brook Harbor Memorial (near Stony Brook Fire Department) on Main Street in Stony Brook Village on May 30 at 9 a.m. 631-751-5541