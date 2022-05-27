Kids Korner: May 26 to June 2, 2022

PROGRAMS

Owl Prowl Thursday

Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on May 26 from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. for an Owl Prowl! Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Dress warmly, wear bug spray, and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. For tickets, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Firework painting workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite #15, St. James invites children ages 6 to 12 to join Miss Linda in some fun as she teaches you how to paint a beautiful fireworks painting in time for Memorial Day at Atelier Hall on May 28. Two workshops will be offered — 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. $50 per child includes an 11×14 canvas and art supplies. To register, call 250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Scavenger Hunt at the Hatchery

The Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Scavenger Hunt to find all things reptile related on May 30 between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. For more info, call 516-692-6768.

Pirate Quest

Ahoy mateys! For the month of June, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Pirate Quest during gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Use a compass and a treasure map to solve puzzles and hunt for hidden treasure around the museum in this pirate-themed drop-in program. Complete your quest and decorate your very own treasure chest to take home. This is a self-directed activity; explore at your own pace. Admission fee + $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

THEATER

Pinkalicious The Musical

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Pinkalicious The Musical from May 28 to July 3. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament. Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on May 28, June 4, 11 and 18 at 11 a.m. with a sensory sensitive performance on June 12 at 11 a.m. Join them for a hysterical retelling of a wonderful story with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven dwarfs guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Costumes encouraged. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.