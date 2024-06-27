Times … and dates: June 27 to July 4, 2024

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 59th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from June 21 to Aug. 24, Wednesdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 7 p.m. The 10-week festival will feature over 40 live performances including dance, theater and music. Bring seating. Held rain or shine. Free. For a list of scheduled performers, visit www.huntingtonarts.org. 631-271-8423

Thursday June 27

St. Anthony’s Family Festival

Fr. Thomas Judge Knights of Columbus celebrates its 31st annual St. Anthony’s Family Feast and Festival at Trinity Regional School, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport tonight and June 28 from 6 to 11 p.m. and June 29 from 3 to 11 p.m. Featuring rides, games, food, craft beer, live music by Totally Taylor and circus show by Cirque Cyber. Fireworks on June 28. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-261-1077

Non-Profit Job Fair

The Health & Welfare Council of Long Island (HWCLI) will host its 2nd Annual Nonprofit Job Fair at the Farmingdale State College Campus Ballroom, 2350 Route 110, Farmingdale from 5 to 8 p.m. Over 35 nonprofit and governmental agencies from across Long Island offering job opportunities in a variety of industries: Healthcare, Mental Health, Childcare, Economic Development, Housing and more. Dress for success and bring your resume. Free to attend but registration is required by visiting https://www.tinyurl.com/HWCLIJOBFAIR24. For more information, call 516-483-1110.

Next Chapter Author Talk

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue, Huntington welcomes former New York Jet defensive tackle and current Jets radio analyst Marty Lyons for an Author Talk at 7 p.m. Lyons will be speaking about and signing copies of his book, “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the New York Jets Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box.” www.thenextchapterli.com.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Free. 631-655-7798

Friday June 28

St. Anthony’s Family Festival

See June 27 listing.

Architecture & Collections Tours

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport offers an Architecture & Collections Walking Tour from noon to 1 p.m. Learn about the history of the Eagle’s Nest estate, Warren & Wetmore’s design and exterior architectural details of the 24-room Spanish Revival mansion, and the striking ironwork of Samuel Yellin, and visit the marine, natural history, and cultural artifact collections. Tickets are $16 adults, $15 seniors/students and $14 children under 12 (includes general admission) at the gate. 631-854-5579, www.vanderbiltmuseum.org

Friday Night Face Off

Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, Friday Night Face Off, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door, cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday June 29

St. Anthony’s Family Festival

See June 27 listing.

AHEPA Car Show Fundraiser

Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Road, Port Jefferson hosts the 3rd annual AHEPA Car Show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with cars, trucks, motorcycles, music, food vendors, raffles and more. Free for spectators. 516-885-7445

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Superheroes of the Sky from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about bald eagles, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more. Fee is $10 per adult/$5 per child (under 12y). To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Vintage European Car Show

Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook hosts the 19th annual Vintage European Sports Car & Motorcycle Display on the front lawn from noon to 4 p.m. with live music by The Barking Men and refreshments. Rain date is June 30. Free for spectators. 631-751-1381

Sunday June 30

Benefit Car Show

The Police Surgeons Benevolent Association in association with the Centurion Cruisers Car Club hosts a benefit car show at St. Anthony’s High School, 275 Wolf Hill Rd., Huntington on June 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with cars, trucks, street rods, muscle cars, police/fire services vehicles and antiques. Admission is $5 for spectators. Proceeds benefit the family of NYPD Police Officer Jonathan Diller. 631-901-3608

Freebird Festival

Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown hosts a Freebird Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring 100 vendors, live music, a drum circle, belly dancing, hula hoops, food trucks, mechanical bull, bounce house, face painting, henna, hair braiding, permanent jewelry, and more. Free admission. 516-220-8217

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series returns to Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket beginning with Tom Manuel & The Jazz Loft Sextet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The series continues every Sunday through Aug. 25. Free. Bring seating. 631-689-6146, www.frankmelvillepark.org

Celebrate St. James Concert Series

Celebrate St. James kicks off its summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with The Dedications from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The series continues evert Sunday through Aug. 18. Free. Bring seating. 631-984-0201, www.celebratestjames.org

Village Green Summer Concert

Summer concerts return to the Stony Brook Village Center kicking off with The Liverpool Shuffle (Beatles tribute band) in front of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main Street, Stony Brook at 3 p.m. The concert series then continues every Sunday at 7 p.m. in front of the Stony Brook Post Office, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook through Aug. 18. In the case of rain, the concerts will be cancelled. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Monday July 1

Movie Trivia Night at the CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $11 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org. 631-423-7610.

Tuesday July 2

A Walk In The Park

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket kicks off its free summer programs with A Walk in the Park at 11 a.m. Stroll through the park with Luci Betti-Nash and Sue Avery as they identify its plants and share some of their history and medicinal uses. Meet at Hap’s Red Barn. 631-689-6146

Smithtown Community Band

The Smithtown Historical Society hosts the 38th annual Smithtown Community Band concert series, Starry Nights, on the grounds of the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown tonight, July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-265-6768

Wednesday July 3

Cruise Night Car Show

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through October from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Port Jefferson Sunset Concert

Port Jefferson Arts Council presents Sunset Concerts on Wednesdays at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. kicking off tonight with the Bubba Jam Blues Band. Free. Bring seating. Held rain or shine. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Summer Concert Wednesdays

Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce kicks off its Summer Concert Wednesdays at the Train Car Park, 1 Rose Ave. (corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway), Port Jefferson Station with Southbound from 7 to 9 p.m. The evening will also include a flagpole dedication ceremony with food trucks and local businesses. The free series continues every Wednesday through July 31. Bring seating. 631-821-1313, www.pjstchamber.com

Fireworks in Port Jefferson

The Village of Port Jefferson will hold a pre-Fourth of July fireworks display at 9 p.m. viewable from East and West Beach (residents only). Also viewable from Cedar Beach, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai. 631-473-4724, www.portjeff.com

Thursday July 4

Fourth of July Parade

Grab yourself a lawn chair and head down to Port Jefferson’s Main Street so you don’t miss a moment of the Village’s Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. Fire trucks, dancers, bagpipe players, classic cars and more. The event is sponsored by Port Jefferson Fire

Department. 631-473-1414

Celebration of Hometown Heroes

VFW Post 6249, 109 King Road, Rocky Point and the Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce present A Celebration of Hometown Heroes at 11 a.m. Followed by a live reading of the Declaration of Independence. Refreshments will be served. 631-729-0699, www.rpsbchamber.org

Fireworks at Bald Hill

Celebrate Independence Day at the Long Island Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville with a high-energy tribute to female artists with an appearance by Meghan VK and School of Rock starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by fireworks by Grucci at 9:15 p.m. Free. 631-676-7500

Community Band Concert

The Northport Community Band will host concerts at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park tonight, July 11, July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1 starting at 8:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. www.ncb59.org

Film

‘Dune: Part Two’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a viewing of Dune: Part Two starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson on June 27 at 2 p.m. Open to all. To reserve your seat, call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org.

Theater

‘Hamlet’

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents a production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet on June 30 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EastLine Theatre brings the windy shores of Denmark to Long Island with a story of family and betrayal. After he is visited by the ghost of his murdered father, Prince Hamlet embarks on a revenge mission that will pit him against his friends and family in his search for justice, featuring live music and swordplay! Free. Bring seating. In the case of rain, the event will be moved inside. 631-751-0066

‘Jersey Boys’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to June 30. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story­—a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Romeo and Juliet from June 7 to July 5. Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy of star crossed lovers follows two families locked in an ancient rivalry. When two children from opposing sides fall in love, they challenge the imposed norms of the time and set both families on a path to ruin. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Newsies’

Stop the presses! This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit Newsies heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 13 to Aug. 18. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right! Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Boeing Boeing’

The Minstrel Players, Houghton Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport presents Boeing Boeing by Marc Camoletti on July 20 and 27 at 8 p.m. and July 21 and 28 at 3 p.m. Set in the 1960s, the play centers on bachelor Bernard, who has a flat in Paris and three airline stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Bernard’s life gets bumpy, though, when his friend Robert comes to stay, and complications such as weather and a new, speedier Boeing jet disrupt his careful planning. Tickets $20 adults, $15 seniors and adults. To order, call 516-361-7232.

CALENDAR DEADLINE is Wednesday at noon, one week before publication. Items may be mailed to: Times Beacon Record News Media, P.O. Box 707, Setauket, NY 11733. Email your information about community events to [email protected]. Calendar listings are for not-for-profit organizations (nonsectarian, nonpartisan events) only, on a space-available basis. Please include a phone number that can be printed.