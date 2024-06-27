Kids Korner: June 27 to July 4, 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown continues its First Steps in Nature series for ages 2 to 4 on June 28 at 9:30 a.m. with hands-on exciting activities, crafts, stories and much more. Children will gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Adventure of the Lost Treasure

Children in Grades K–6 are invited to join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on June 28 at 11 a.m. for a treasure-hunting adventure full of stories & science experiments with Talewise on the library’s front lawn. Please bring a blanket for seating. Open to all. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected].

Mud Day on the Farm

Start the summer off with a day of messy fun! Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank hosts its annual Mud Day on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10 per person ages 1 and up includes unlimited wagon rides, a visit to the butterfly house, and all the mud you can wear! For tickets, visit www.eventcreate.com/e/mudday24. 631-852-4600

Growing Up Wild

Town of Brookhaven hosts a free nature program for ages 3 to 6, Growing Up Wild, at the Cedar Beach Nature Center, 244 Harbor Beach Blvd., Mount Sinai on June 29 at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Parents and grandparents are invited to explore nature with their little ones. Each class will focus on a different nature topic and may include a story time, live animals and an activity. Registration is required by emailing [email protected].

Crafternoon at the Library

Children ages 3 to 12 yrs. with a parent or caregiver are invite to stop by Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on June 29 anytime between 2 to 4 p.m. to get creative with recycled materials. Open to all. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected]

BNL Open House Tour

Brookhaven National Laboratory, 2 Center St., Upton kicks off its Summer Sunday Open House tours on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Titled Family Fun, the day will include Science of Magic show, a physics activity zone, a Science Learning Center with interactive exhibits and a firehouse tour. Free. No reservations needed. 631-344-8000

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on July 1 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

THEATER

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Seussical the Musical from June 1 to June 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Raggedy Ann & Andy’

“Be a buddy, be a pal, be a friend …” Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Raggedy Ann & Andy from July 5 to July 27. The world’s favorite and most famous rag dolls come to life in a heart-warming adventure about friendship and loyalty as the toys save the Tiwilliger Toy Workshop for Extra-Special Friends. A captivating tale of the power of love and cooperation. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

Summer fun continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with Finding Nemo Jr. from July 20 to Aug. 25. In this musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie, Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as Dory, Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin, and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Shrek’

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai kicks off its Movies in the Moonlight series with a screening of Shrek on June 28 at dusk. Bring seating. Free. Presented by the North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon. 631-403-4846

‘Big’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Big on June 30 at noon. In this heartfelt comedy, a young boy discovers adulthood isn’t all it’s cracked up to be when his wish to be a grown-up magically comes true. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Send your calendar events to [email protected]