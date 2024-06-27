Suffolk County health officials close 63 beaches due to high levels of bacteria
The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries, and because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing.
Health officials recommend that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24-hour period, after the rain has ended. This advisory will be lifted on Friday, June 28,at 5 a.m., unless sampling reveals elevated levels of bacteria persisting beyond the 24-hour period.
Beaches closed for swimming include:
- Amityville Beach in Amityville
- Tanner Park in Copiague
- Venetian Shores Beach in West Babylon
- Sound Beach POA East in Sound Beach
- Sound Beach POA West in Sound Beach
- Tides Beach in Sound Beach
- Beech Road Beach (NSBA) in Rocky Point
- Broadway Beach (NSBA) in Rocky Point
- Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) in Rocky Point
- Shoreham Village Beach in Shoreham
- Shoreham Beach in East Shoreham
- Corey Beach in Blue Point
- Stony Brook Beach in Stony Brook
- Shoreham Shore Club Beach in East Shoreham
- Miller Place Park Beach in Miller Place
- Scotts Beach in Sound Beach
- Woodhull Landing POA Beach in Miller Place
- Bayberry Cove Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Bayview Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Grantland Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Indian Field Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Little Bay Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Soundview Beach Association Beach in Old Field
- Terraces on the Sound in Rocky Point
- Havens Beach in Sag Harbor
- Eagle Dock Community Beach in Cold Spring Harbor
- Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach in Lloyd Harbor
- West Neck Beach in Lloyd Harbor
- Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach in Lloyd Harbor
- Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach in Lloyd Harbor
- Gold Star Battalion Park Beach in Huntington
- Head of the Bay Club Beach in Huntington Bay
- Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach in Huntington Bay
- Baycrest Association Beach in Huntington Bay
- Bay Hills Beach Association in Huntington Bay
- Crescent Beach in Huntington Bay
- Knollwood Beach Association Beach in Huntington
- Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington
- Centerport Beach in Centerport
- Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Centerport
- Steers Beach in Northport
- Asharoken Beach in Asharoken
- Hobart Beach (Sound & Cove) in Northport
- Crab Meadow Beach in Northport
- Wincoma Association Beach in Huntington Bay
- Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck
- Prices Bend Beach in Eatons Neck
- West Islip Beach in West Islip
- Benjamins Beach in Bay Shore
- Islip Beach in Islip
- East Islip Beach in East Islip
- West Oaks Recreation Club Beach in West Sayville
- Brightwaters Village Beach in Brightwaters
- Bayport Beach in Bayport
- Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville
- Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach in Islip
- Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip) in Ronkonkoma
- Callahans Beach in Northport
- Short Beach in Nissequogue
- Nissequogue Point Beach in Nissequogue
- Long Beach in Nissequogue
- Schubert Beach in Nissequogue
For the latest information on affected beaches, please call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822 or visit the website link: www.suffolkcountyny.gov/health. Search “Beach Monitoring Program”.