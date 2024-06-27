Suffolk County health officials close 63 beaches due to high levels of bacteria

Due to heavy rainfall, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches. The advisory, issued on June 27, is based on the potential bacteria levels at these beaches exceed New York State standards.

The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries, and because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing.

Health officials recommend that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24-hour period, after the rain has ended. This advisory will be lifted on Friday, June 28,at 5 a.m., unless sampling reveals elevated levels of bacteria persisting beyond the 24-hour period.

Beaches closed for swimming include: