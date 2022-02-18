Times … and dates: February 17 to February 24, 2022

Ongoing

Vanderbilt Museum reopens

Starting Feb. 11, the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will be open Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday nights for Planetarium shows at 8, 9, and 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org

Thursday 17

An Evening of Jazz

Join the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for a jazz concert by the Bad Little Big Band at 7 p.m. The 12-member band led by pianist, composer and arranger Rich Iacona performs the music of The Great American Song Book with vocalist Madeline Kole. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free. To order, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday 18

No events listed for this day.

Saturday 19

Winter Forest Bathing

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents a Mindfulness in Nature Walk from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Experience nature in this slow, mindful practice of forest bathing. Maureen Calamia will lead the walk, share some stories and some interesting facts about our connection to nature. But most of all, you’ll have time to experience it yourself. You can bring a small towel to sit on if you would like for one of the activities. $20 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 979-6344.

Maple Sugaring class

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington will host a Maple Sugaring class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This interactive program, geared for the average adult, will teach you how to identify and tap a maple tree so you can make real maple syrup at home. You will also learn the cultural, historical, economical, and scientific background of this uniquely American craft. Not recommended for children. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 423-1770.

Sunday 20

Huntington Winter Farmers Market

Get your farm fix in the off-season at the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Mr. B’s Hot Sauce, Speedy Kiwi Bakery, Knot of this World Pretzels, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Sunday at the Society event

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport continues its Sunday at the Society series with a lecture by the President of the Jewish Historical Society of Long Island, author and presenter, Brad Kolodny at the Museum Gallery from 1 to 3 p.m. The author of Seeking Sanctuary: 125 Years of Synagogues on Long Island, Kolodny will discuss the history, architecture and other interesting aspects about every synagogue, past and present, in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. A book signing will follow. Free. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org or call 757-9859.

SBU Orchestra concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra in concert on the Main Stage at 3 p.m. Featuring guest conductor Jens Georg Bachman and flute soloist Hae Jee Ashley Cho. Tickets are $20 per person at the door. Free pre-concert lecture with Michael Hershkowitz at 2 p.m. For more information, call 632-2787.

Monday 21

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday 22

Healthy Libraries program

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a Healthy Libraries program from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Healthcare professionals and graduate student interns from Stony Brook Medicine will be available in person to provide you with resources and referrals related to public health, social work, nursing, and nutrition. Just drop in! Open to all. For more information, call 928-1212.

Anything But Silent event

Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a livestream Anything But Silent event titled Edward Everett Horton – Silent Comedian at 7 p.m. The Edward Everett Horton comedy shorts have not been seen by the general public in 95 years, and have recently been digitally restored from 35mm camera negatives preserved by the Library of Congress. Three of these hilarious, unseen gems will be presented in this program – Find the King (1927), Scrambled Weddings (1928) and Dad’s Choice (1928). The event will feature live piano accompaniment by Ben Model. General admission is Pay-What-You-Want. To register, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Wednesday 23

Seals of New York

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport hosts a lecture titled Seals of New York at 6:30 p.m. This lecture is an introduction to the different species of seals seen in New York waters. An educator from the New York Marine Rescue Center will discuss best practices when observing seals in their natural environment, how human interaction can negatively affect seals, common illnesses and injuries, and what is involved in their rehabilitation. You will also find out how to get involved in helping to protect and preserve our local marine environment. To register, call 261-6930.

Jazz Loft Trio and Jam

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert by the Jazz Loft Trio led by bassist Keenan Zach at 7 p.m. followed by a jam session at 8 p.m. Tickets are$10 at 7p.m., $5 at 8 p.m. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org or call 751-1895.

Thursday 24

Winter Break at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200Route 25A, Stony Brook welcomes families for Winter Break Fun in the Carriage Museum today from noon to 3 p.m. Step back in time and explore their world class carriage collection! You’ll see amazing vehicles that show you what the world was like before cars! Docents will be onsite to share information, hands-on objects, and activities. All ages are welcome and admission is FREE! *Please note, the Carriage Museum will be the only building open this day due to exhibition installation in other buildings. Covid safety protocols remain in effect; physical distancing will be required and all visitors over the age of 2 must wear face masks while indoors. The LIM follows CDC-prescribed cleaning protocols for all buildings. For more information, visit www.longislandmuseum.org.

Vanderbilt lecture

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a lecture by Elyse Graham in the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium at 7 p.m. Graham, who writes under the pen name E.J. White, is the author of You Talkin’ to Me?: The Unruly History of New York English, will explore how commonplace words like “boss,” “dollar,” “tycoon,” and “rush hour” got started in the thriving metropolis of New York City and eventually became part of our shared vernacular. Fee is $10 per person. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming Meditation program from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Please call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Atelier online workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James will present a free online demonstration titled Spring Tulips via Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m. Instructor and certified botanical artist Liz Fusco will demonstrate how to paint a beautiful tulip in watercolor from start to finish. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 250-9009.

Theater

‘Punk Rock Girl!’

The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main St., Babylon kicks off the new year with the world premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL! from Jan. 20 to Feb. 27. With book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island composer Joe Iconis, arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki and directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, the new musical features a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more. Tickets range from $49 to $77 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling 230-3500.

‘Rock of Ages’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Rock of Ages from Jan. 27 to March 13. The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. Rock of Ages’ electric score features all your favorite ’80s rock anthems and power ballads, including “Every Rose has its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love is,” Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and more! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Marvelous Wonderettes from Feb. 19 to March 26. This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Featuring over two dozen classic ’50’s and ’60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Star Playhouse at the Suffolk Y JCCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents The Diary of Anne Frank on March 12 and 19 at 8 p.m. and March 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. In this transcendently powerful adaptation, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800, ext. 136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 23rd annual Festival of One-Act Plays, featuring the world premiere of six new works, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage from Feb. 27 to April. 2. Featuring Steve Ayle, Antoine Jones, Tamralynn Dorsa, Brittany Lacey, Steven Uihlein, Steve Wangner, Bradlee Bing, Sari Feldman, Eric J. Hughes, and Evan Teich. Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.