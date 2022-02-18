Your Turn: Year of the Tiger art show in Setauket a roaring success

1 of 6

By Qingyan Ma

For the second year in a row, the Asian American Association of Greater Stony Brook (AAAGSB) hosted the annual art show to celebrate the Lunar New Year. This year’s theme was Tiger, as 2022 is the Year of Tiger. The exhibition was held at the Setauket Neighborhood House on February 5.

The Art Show received 62 pieces of tiger-themed artworks, including paintings, calligraphy, digital art and hybrid art from participants of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds and age groups.

Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn attended the ceremony and presented prizes to the 12 winners.

After successfully hosting the online art show for the Year of the Ox last year, this year’s art show was finally held in person.

“The Lunar Year celebrations in the New York area are mostly theatrical performances. Last year due to Covid 19, many theatrical performances could not be carried out. Therefore, AAAGSB thought of the form of art show to celebrate the new year. Last year, the event was well-received by the community and received a lot of artwork. Due to the pandemic, last year’s exhibition could only be carried out online through the website. This year, with improved Covid situation, we can finally exhibit all the artworks on-site,” said Li Shaorui, the organizer of the event and the President of AAAGSB.

Tiger is known for courage, strength, and determination. The participants of the Art Show used their imagination and creativity to think about how to represent the Year of the Tiger in their art.

The artwork was divided into three categories: Grade Pre-K to 6, Grade 7 to 12, and the adult group. The jury was led by Professor Qin Han from the Department of Art of Stony Brook University. “Tiger’s Reflection,” “Yin Tiger” and “Tiger: Past and Present” won the first prize in their respective categories.

12-year-old Valentina Trajkovic, the winner of the Pre-K to 6 Group, said: “2022 is the Year of the Tiger and is also my zodiac year. This lunar new year is both a celebration and a time for reflection, so I painted ‘Tiger’s Reflection’. I hope to bring everyone a peaceful and healthy New Year.”

The art show attracted art lovers of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds and age groups, not limited to Asian Americans. This is a different way to celebrate the Lunar New Year and to bring the community together. Art has no border. Art transcends age and race. Art is a bridge. This is the original intention of AAAGSB to host this event.

The event also received strong support from Dr. Frank Zhang, Long Island Youth Development Inc., Cake Fairyland, Town of Brookhaven AANHPI Advisory Broad, and Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine.

Qingyan Ma is the Director of Media relations from the AAAGSB Board.

All photos courtesy of Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich’s office.