Theatre Three to hold open auditions for ‘Mamma Mia!
Open auditions
Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold open auditions for all roles in the ABBA musical Mamma Mia! on Thursday, March 3 and Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. Seeking strong singer/actor/dancers ages 16 and older. Performances will be held from May 21 to June. 25. Bring a headshot/resume if available. For more information, visit www.theatrethree.com/auditions.htm.