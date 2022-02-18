Northport Tigers stave off Smithtown West Bulls late game surge

Northport Tigers stave off Smithtown West Bulls late game surge

Tigers WIN!
Northport senior Sophia Yearwood looks for the rebound in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport co-captain Sophia Yearwood scores in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport co-captain Sophia Yearwood shoots for two in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s Sophia Yearwood and Kira Pirrera look for the rebound Feb. 17. Bill Landon
Northport senior Sophia Bica tastes victory in a quarterfinal playoff win against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior guard Sophia Bica lays up for two in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Sarah Moraski drives the lane in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport coach Rich Castellano and Smithtown West coach Katie Combs congratulate each other after the game. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West co-captain Madison Misser lays up for two of her team high 27 points in a quarterfinal playoff game against Northport Feb. 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West co-captain Madison Misser drains one of her 7 three-pointers in a quarterfinal playoff game against Northport Feb. 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West co-captain Madison Misser lays up for two in a quarterfinal playoff game against Northport Feb. 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West co-captain Madison Misser drives the lane in a quarterfinal playoff game against Northport. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Madison Misser shoots from the paint in a quarterfinal playoff game against Northport. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Laura Luikart goes to the basket against Northport in a quarterfinal playoff game Feb 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Laura Luikart looks for the rebound against Northport in a quarterfinal playoff game Feb 17. Bill Landon photo
Battle under the basket.
Northport sophomore Kennedy Radziul with a no-look pass in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore Kennedy Radziul battles her way to the basket in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore Kennedy Radziul battles her way to the basket in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West co-captain Karsyn Kondracki drives the lane against Northport in a quarterfinal playoff road game Feb 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Karsyn Kondracki lets a three-pointer fly against Northport in a quarterfinal playoff game Feb 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Karsyn Kondracki lays up for two against Northport in a quarterfinal playoff road game Feb 17. Bill Landon photo
Northport freshman Claire Fitzpatrick scores two in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport freshman Claire Fitzpatrick from the free throw line in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Brianna Guglielmo scores from down low in a quarterfinal playoff game against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s Allison Soule and Ryann Reynolds look for the rebound Feb. 17. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Allison Soule and Ryann Reynolds look for the rebound Feb. 17. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior forward Allison Soule lays up for two in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior forward Allison Soule blocks a shot in a quarterfinal playoff game against Smithtown West Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon

Having trailed through all four quarters, Smithtown West tied the game at 57 all with one minute and nine seconds left in the class AA quarterfinal playoff game against Northport, but the Tigers were able to fend off the Bulls late game surge in the final seconds to hang on for the 64-61 victory at home Feb. 17.

Smithtown West senior Madison Misser topped the scoring charts for the Bulls with seven three pointers and six from the floor for 27 points. Teammates Ryann Reynolds and Brianna Guglielmo netted 10 and 9, respectively.

Northport senior Sophia Yearwood led the Tigers with six triples, a pair of field goals and a free throw for 23. Sophia Bica followed with 16 points, and Kennedy Radziul and Claire Fitzpatrick banked eight points apiece.

Northport (No.2) seed advances to the semi-final round Feb. 25 where they’ll take on Huntington (No.3) seed at Bay Shore High School Feb. 25. Game time is high noon. Tickets are available online here: https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI

