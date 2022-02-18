Northport Tigers stave off Smithtown West Bulls late game surge

1 of 30

Having trailed through all four quarters, Smithtown West tied the game at 57 all with one minute and nine seconds left in the class AA quarterfinal playoff game against Northport, but the Tigers were able to fend off the Bulls late game surge in the final seconds to hang on for the 64-61 victory at home Feb. 17.

Smithtown West senior Madison Misser topped the scoring charts for the Bulls with seven three pointers and six from the floor for 27 points. Teammates Ryann Reynolds and Brianna Guglielmo netted 10 and 9, respectively.

Northport senior Sophia Yearwood led the Tigers with six triples, a pair of field goals and a free throw for 23. Sophia Bica followed with 16 points, and Kennedy Radziul and Claire Fitzpatrick banked eight points apiece.

Northport (No.2) seed advances to the semi-final round Feb. 25 where they’ll take on Huntington (No.3) seed at Bay Shore High School Feb. 25. Game time is high noon. Tickets are available online here: https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI