Cub Scouts race for the win in Pinewood Derby

It was a fun-filled day for the Port Jefferson Cub Scouts.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, more than a dozen scouts and their families headed to Port Jefferson’s Village Center to watch and participate in their annual Pinewood Derby.

All the kids in Pack 41 were given a car kit where they were responsible for sanding the mini vehicle down, putting weights on it and painting it to race.

Sponsored by Nessenger 112 Automotive Group, it was a great way for the scouts to show off their creative (and competitive) sides.

According to scoutmaster Tim McNulty, the boys had about a month to prepare for the big race — which was livestreamed by a camera attached to the track for anyone to watch.

“Last year, because of COVID, we livestreamed the event,” he said. “It was very successful. So, this year, we’re live streaming and again, and are able to have families come in-person.”

Scout Blake Welischar painted his race car with a flash symbol.

“Because I know it’s going to go fast,” he said.

And while the competition was tough, Blake said it was a great day, nonetheless.

“My favorite thing about being here today is to see everybody else having a lot of fun,” he said.

McNulty said that boys and girls are both encouraged to join the local Cub Scouts. Parents interested in signing their kids up can email [email protected]

“It’s a great organization,” he said. “The kids have a great time.”

Jake Sullivan won the big race with his vehicle he named, “Car.”

Although Kieran Foster’s car (a USA black and blue inspired print) didn’t win, he still loves being a part of the Cub Scouts.

“We get to learn a lot of fun new things,” he said.