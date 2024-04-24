Times … and dates: April 25 to May 2, 2024

Thursday April 25

Long Island Guitar Festival

The 32nd annual Long Island Guitar Festival at the Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket continues today through April 28. The festival will feature guitarists: Ana Vidovic, Eden-Stell Guitar Duo, David Leisner, Huy Thanh Nguyen, Nicoletta Todesco, Harris Becker, Ana Marie Rosado, James Erickson, Laura Lessard and Owen Wang, winner of the 2023 LIGF High School Classical Guitar Competition. Tickets are available online at www.ligfest.net.

SBU Presidential lecture

Celebrated public health reporter, journalist, editor and Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Linda Villarosa, will join Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis for the second Presidential Lecture entitled “A Conversation with Linda Villarosa: Answering the Call: A Special Series on Climate Change” in the Charles B. Wang Center Theatre, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 5 p.m. In addition to the lecture, the event will include a Q&A, book signing, and reception to follow. RSVP at stonybrook.edu/presidentiallecture.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook, will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. 631-655-7798

Friday April 26

Long Island Guitar Festival

See April 25 listing.

Friday Food Truck Fest

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North County Road, Setauket hosts a Friday Food Truck Fest tonight from 4 to 7 p.m. Grab a delicious dinner, pull up a picnic table, and hang out with friends and neighbors. The historic house will be open for free tours during the event. 631-751-3730

Spring Football Showcase

The Stony Brook University football team will host the Frank Conti ’11 Memorial Spring Showcase at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium with kickoff at 6:10 p.m. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature fast-paced football and a Fan Fest, an interactive on-field experience for fans along with a postgame BBQ ($10 per person). For more information, call 631-632-7705.

Coffee House Concert

Celebrate St. James continues its Coffee House series at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James with a concert by John Zollo featuring the songs of Neil Diamond at 7 p.m. with special coffee beverages and tea along with dessert. Tickets are $25 per person, $20 members. For more info, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Friday Night Face Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday April 27

Long Island Guitar Festival

See April 24 listing.

Earth Day Celebration

Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Road, Yaphank hosts an Earth Day Celebration event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Master Gardener Plant Sale (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.), family fun, eco-friendly demonstrations, pollinator treasure hunt, face painting, rain barrel demonstration and wagon rides (fee). Free admission to the event. 631-852-4600

Antiques and Garden Weekend

Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A East Broadway, Port Jefferson hosts the annual Antiques and Garden Weekend today and April 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring over 20 quality antique dealers featuring estate and antique jewelry, vintage trains, folk art, furniture, vintage linens, artwork, depression glass, memorabilia, antiques, retro items, collectibles, vintage garden items and Suwassett Garden Club Plant Boutique. Admission is $6. Sponsored by the Port Jefferson Historical Society and the Village of Port Jefferson. www.portjeff-antiques-garden.com

Arbor Day Walk

Town of Brookhaven hosts an Arbor Day Walk at West Meadow Beach, 100 Trustees Road, Stony Brook at 10 a.m. and Cedar Beach Nature Center, 244 Harbor Road, Mt. Sinai at 2 p.m. Come take a closer look at the trees that shape the landscape and support the ecosystem on these beautiful north shore peninsulas. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected].

Spring Village Craft Fair

Time to shop! Smithtown Historical Society, 239 Main St., Smithtown hosts a Spring Village Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outdoor event will feature over 100 vendors with live music and food trucks. Free admission. Held rain or shine. For further details, call 631-846-1459.

Dairy Tour at Caumsett

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington hosts a Historic Dairy Tour of Caumsett at 10 a.m. Come walk with author John Barone as he circles the Dairy Barn Complex as he talks about the history of the site. Get a chance to go inside and look at the amazing hay barn, milking barn and dry stock barn. $8 per person. To sign up, visit www.caumsettfoundation.org/programs.

Community and Music Festival

Greater Middle County Chamber of Commerce hosts the 3rd annual Community and Music Festival at the Elks Lodge, 41 Horseblock Road, Centereach from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Featuring live music, food trucks, vendor booths, beer garden, kids activities and much more. Free admission.

Eid-al-Fitr Celebration

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico invites the community to the annual Eid-al-Fitr Celebration at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville at 3 p.m. with guest speakers, presentations and food. Free. No registration needed. For more information, call 631-451-8696.

Chamber Choir Spring Concert

North Shore Chamber Choir invites the community to a spring concert at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 309 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station tonight at 7 p.m. ($20 admission); at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 1488 North Country Road in Wading River on April 28 at 5 p.m. ($20 suggested donation); and at The First Baptist Church, 1018 Northville Turnpike in Riverhead on April 30 at 7:30 p.m. ($20 adults, $15 seniors/students). Featuring the world premiere of David Voss’s work, The Resurrection Promise: A Cantata for Easter. For more info, email [email protected].

Baroque Concert

St. James Episcopal Church, 490 North Country Road, St. James hosts a spring concert by the Long Island Baroque Ensemble, The Magic of Bach, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $15 students, children free online at www.libaroque.org or at the door.

Sunday April 28

Long Island Guitar Festival

See April 25 listing.

Antiques and Garden Weekend

See April 27 listing.

Chamber Choir Spring Concert

See April 27 listing.

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Nature on the Move hike from 9:45 a.m. to noon. The 4 mile hike will include observations of the fields and woods on the west side of Caumsett. Adults only. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 631-423-1770.

Spring Craft & Vendor Fair

The Polish American Independent Club, 35 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station will host their annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The indoor/outdoor event will feature a variety of unique vendors and will be held rain or shine. Free admission. 516-383-3456

Spring Wellness Expo

Celebrate Business Community presents a Spring Wellness Expo at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet local businesses and services to keep you healthy and well with workshops scheduled throughout the day. Free admission. To RSVP, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

The Band Easy Street in Concert

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes The Band Easy Street in concert from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Enjoy an eclectic mix of popular music from the Beatles to Billy Joel, Jimmy Buffet to Linda Ronstadt, Johnny Cash to Elvis, and more. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to reserve your seat.

Silver Chords Concert

The Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket hosts a spring concert by the Silver Chords Chorus at 2 p.m. Titled “Old, New, Borrowed, and Blues,” the afternoon will feature the classics and music from the archives, original compositions, multicultural works and jazz numbers plus gift basket raffles. Admission is free. 631-235-3593

Mountain Maidens in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Mountain Maidens from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org.

Tannahill Weavers head to LIM

WUSB’s Sunday Street Series continues at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook with a concert by the Tannahill Weavers in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 5 p.m. The “Tannies” have been trailblazers for Scottish music, and their tight harmonies and powerful, inventive arrangements have won them fans from beyond the folk and Celtic music scenes. From reflective ballads to foot stomping reels and jigs, the variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits. Tickets are $25 in advance at www.sundaystreet.org through April 26, $30 cash at the door.

Monday April 29

Food as Medicine

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai will host a lecture and cooking series on Food as Medicine, presented by dietitian Ian Marghoob MS, RD tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. $20 per person. To register, call 631-473-1582 or email [email protected].

Tuesday April 30

Chamber Choir Spring Concert

See April 27 listing.

University Orchestra at SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook hosts a concert by the University Orchestra, a 70-member ensemble of undergraduate students, on the Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the University Orchestra will perform Lili Boulanger’s “D’un matin de printemps” and Shostakovich Symphony No. 5. Featured violinist Sophie Bowden will perform the first movement of Erick Wolfgang Krongold’s Violin Concerto in D Major. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students at the box office or by calling 631-632-2787.

Wednesday May 1

No events listed for this day.

Thursday May 2

Crafts & Cocktails

​Have you ever wondered how exactly a ship gets into a bottle? Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor to uncork the secret behind this enduring folkcraft at its Crafts & Cocktails event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Explore examples from the museum’s Kappel Ship in a Bottle Collection up close. Then, sip a Dark & Stormy cocktail as you create your very own ship model in a jar. For adults 21+. Fee is $30 per person, $20 members. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418

Vanderbilt Lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series at the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium Theater with Save the Sound: A lecture on ecology and advocacy at 7 p.m. Conservationists Bill Lucey and Louise Harrison will give a presentation on protecting and improving the land, air, and water of the Long Island Sound region. Tickets are $10 per person at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

‘The Bird Men’

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will present a viewing of The Bird Men starring Tom Cavanagh, Fred Willard, and Graham Greene at 2 p.m. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 to reserve your seat.

Theater

‘Jersey Boys’

Extended! John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to June 16. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story–a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Murder on the Orient Express, a thrilling mystery about the most infamous case of one of fiction’s most famous detectives, from April 6 to May 4. Murder and mayhem await renowned investigator Hercule Poirot as he boards a train filled with treachery and intrigue. Featuring a shadowy American, a train full of suspects, a notebook’s worth of alibis, and a singular Belgian sleuth whose mustache twitches at murder, all aboard the Orient Express! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘(mostly) TRUE THINGS’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St, Port Jefferson hosts a performance of (mostly) TRUE THINGS, a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features stories related to the themes in Star Wars on May 4 at 7 p.m. The star-studded case includes Lydia Franco-Hodges, Mindy Pfeiffer and Adam Grundfest. Tickets are $20 online at www.eventbrite.com or $25 at the door (cash only).

Farmers Markets

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 28. 631-802-2160

Lake Grove Farmers Market

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a Winter Farmers Market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze) on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 516-444-1280

Class Reunions

•Centereach High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on April 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, email Jean Ann Renzulli at [email protected].

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].