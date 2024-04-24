Kids Korner: April 25 to May 2, 2024

PROGRAMS

Invisible Ink Workshop

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket will host a STEM workshop for kids in grades 2 to 5 on April 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. The formula to create invisible ink has been lost! Seeking brave young spies, scientists, and historians to discover a new recipe for writing with invisible ink. Choose from top secret ingredients to find the combination for cracking the coded messages. Each session is $5 per child, adults are free. Children get a full year complimentary museum membership following the program. To register, visit www.tvhs.org. 631-751-3730

Spring Break at the Hatchery

Enjoy spring break at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor with various craft programs, hatchery tours, live animal encounters and more on April 25, 26 and 29. Admission fee is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. For a full schedule of events, visit www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Water Warriors

In honor of Earth Day, join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for Water Warriors on April 25 at noon or 2 p.m. Explore the dangerous side effects of water run-off through a hands-on, educator-led watershed model activity. Then, bring the water cycle to life as you construct your very own terrarium to grow plants at home. Admission free + $10 participant, $5 members. ​No registration needed. 631-367-3418

Spring Festival

Join the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Spring Festival on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy kid’s fishing, food, music, games, environmental exhibitors and live animal encounters. Admission fee is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Art in the Barn

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents Art in the Barn, storytime and hands-on art projects for pre-schoolers on April 27, May 4, 18, 25 and June 1 at 11 a.m. $15 per child, $13 members. To register, visit waltwhitman.org/events.

Visit with a School Marm

Step back in time with a visit with a School Marm at the Long Island Museum’s 19th-century one-room Nassakeag Schoolhouse, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook on April 27 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Learn about this historic building and try some school activities from long ago. Free with Museum admission. www.longislandmuseum.org

Storytime Under the Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Storytime Under the Stars series on April 28 at 6 p.m. Your favorite bedtime storybooks come to life in the planetarium theater! Children are invited to wear their most comfy pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal. Tickets are $8 per persons, $6 for members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on April 22 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Kids Yoga on the Farm

New! Benner’s Farm,56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket now offers Kids Yoga classes for ages 5 to 10. First session will be from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on April 29, May 6, 13 and 20. Classes will focus on easy yoga poses that improve strength and flexibility, breathing exercises, self-awareness, and kindness. Please bring a yoga mat with you to class. $80 per child for 4-week session. Pre-registration is required by calling 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

FILM

‘Song of the Sea’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Song of the Sea on April 28 at noon. The film tells the story of Ben and his little sister Saoirse — the last Seal-child — who embark on a fantastic journey across a fading world of ancient legend and magic in an attempt to return to their home by the sea. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Alice in Wonderland’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport present’s Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland from March 23 to May 12. Alice takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits, and mad tea parties. Playing cards hold court, and nothing is as it seems in this land where whimsy and wordplay are the order of the day. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? More importantly, will she ever figure out how to get home?All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a perennial favorite, The Adventures of Peter Rabbit, from April 13 to 27. “Over the hill and through the garden …” That mischievous rabbit Peter just can’t stay out of the McGregors’ garden! But with help from his sisters—Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail—and his cousin, Benjamin Bunny, Peter learns the power of sharing and caring. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Disney’s ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s Finding Nemo daily from April 20 to 28. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. Tickets are $25 per person. Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Willy Wonka’

Community Playhouse of Northport presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka at The Brosnan Theater, 158 Laurel Ave., Northport on May 3, 4 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and May 5 and 12 at 3 p.m. Character meet and greets will be from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. at Sunday performances. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 students and seniors. To order, visit www.communityplayhousenorthport.org. 631-683-8444

‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Simple Gifts Productions presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at 7:30 p.m. on May 3 and 4 at First United Methodist Church, 603 Main Street, Port Jefferson. This revised version is a fresh approach to the all-time 1967 classic, based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schultz. Featuring all your favorite Peanuts characters, this charming revue of vignettes and songs is fun for the whole family (ages 4 and older). Tickets are $15 at the door or at www.simplegiftsproductions.com.