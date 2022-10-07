Theater Review: Engeman Theater presents the timeless tale of ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

1 of 7

By Heidi Sutton

Written almost 300 years ago, Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time.

A classic story of love and sacrifice, a girl by the name of Belle searches to find her place among the townspeople in her village, all while dodging the advances of a self-loving brute named Gaston. When her father is taken prisoner by a monstrous beast in an enchanted castle, Belle chooses to take his place.

The Beast is really a young prince who is trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If he can learn to love and in return find someone who will love him before all the petals on an enchanted rose wither, the curse will end. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his castle staff will be doomed for all eternity. Will Belle be the one to break the spell?

Now the enchanting fairy tale heads to the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport to bring joy to yet another young generation in the form of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. with book by Linda Woolverton. Although an abbreviated version of the original with a running time of one and a half hours, it features all of the wonderful songs we’ve come to love by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice including “Belle,” “Gaston,” “Be Our Guest,” “The Mob Song,” and everyone’s favorite, “Beauty and the Beast” sung by Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Danny Meglio with musical direction by Gina Salvia, the 15-member cast transports the audience to a French provincial town full of action, adventure, singing and dancing and does a wonderful job with special mention to Nancy Rose Fallon as the beautiful Belle and Adam Brett as the Beast who can’t control his temper. Brett really gets into character all the way down to the snarl, but is never scary. The musical touches often on Belle’s love of books and, in one of the sweetest moments in the show, she reads the story of King Arthur to her captor during their duet “Something There.”

Terrence Bryce Sheldon as the creep Gaston and Daniel Saulle as his sidekick Lefou have the most fun roles and pull them off with ease. Michael Fasciano gives a passionate performance as Belle’s father, Maurice.

An audience favorite, the enchanted castle staff — Jae Hughes as the candelabra Lumiere in a perfect French accent; Daniel Bishop as Cogsworth the talking clock; Suzanne Mason as Mrs. Potts the teapot; Jillian Sharpe as Babette the feather duster; Lacey Cornell as Madame de la Grande Bouche the wardrobe; and the adorable teacup Chip (a dual role played by Sophie Achee and London Delvecchio) — are visually stunning thanks to costume designer Laura McGauley who also produces the iconic yellow gown for Belle.

As choreographer, Danielle Alliotta also deserves kudos for the big dance numbers including “Gaston” and “Be Our Guest.”

A screen in the back of the stage is used to depict the different scenes of the show including the different rooms in the Beast’s castle — a nice touch — and the actors walk through the aisles often, keeping the children at the edge of their seats.

The Engeman has gone all out on this production and it shows. Catch a performance before the last petal falls.

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. through Oct. 30. Light-up roses may be purchased before the show and during intermission and costumes are encouraged. All seats are $20. For more information or to order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engeman theater.com.