Long Island Biennial opens at the Heckscher Museum

Currently on view at the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington is the 2022 Long Island Biennial, a prestigious juried exhibition featuring works by contemporary artists from Suffolk and Nassau Counties.

Now in its seventh edition, the Biennial presents a cross section of Long Island contemporary art. “The public will enjoy learning more about the most recent work of the Long Island’s established and emerging artists,” said The Heckscher Museum’s Curator, Dr. Karli Wurzelbacher.

“I am especially impressed by the ways in which many of the artists engaged with the concerns of our time, from social justice, to health, to ecology; and appreciate those who brought new approaches to traditional materials and techniques,” she said.

This year’s exhibit encompasses a remarkable variety of media, with styles spanning abstraction to hyperrealism. “Contemporary art has been essential to the Museum since its founding more than 100 years ago,” said Heather Arnet, Executive Director & CEO. “We remain committed to sharing inspiring and thought-provoking new art with our visitors.”

The Museum received 732 artist entries, with jurors Heather Carter, Gabriela Gonzalez Dellosso, and Susan Van Scoy selecting 95 works for exhibition.

Five exhibiting artists were designated as Award of Merit winners including Darlene Blaurock of Wantagh; Neil Leinwohl or Rockville Centre; Patricia Maurides of Sag Harbor; Margaret Minardi of Northport; and Kasmira Mohanty of Farmingville.

A diverse program of events will coincide with the exhibition. Long Island Biennial artists will be in the galleries on Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Nov. 30, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. Meet the artists behind the artwork., free with admission.

In addition, the museum will host a Biennial Open Studios Day featuring artists Edward Acosta, Sally Edelstein, Mike Krasowitz, William Low, and Gina Mars on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hop from one studio to the next for behind-the-scenes access and learn about a variety of media and techniques. Tickets to this event are $25 per person with registration required at www.heckscher.org.

In conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, the museum will host a free Dual Language Family Hour with Educators Tami Wood and Karini Gaminez on Oct. 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 to 10 will enjoy a family art experience in both Spanish and English.

Visitors may also take part in an ongoing Mini Audio Tour of Long Island Biennial by artist and Biennial juror Gabriela Gonzalez Dellosso featuring an audio tour of selected works in the exhibition in both Spanish and English.

Sponsored by Robin T. Hadley and the Cunniff Family, the 2022 Long Island Biennial will be on view at the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington through Jan. 22, 2023. For more information, call 631-380-3230 or visit www.heckscher.org.