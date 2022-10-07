Fountaingate Gardens independent living community in Commack officially opens

Certificate of occupancy for The Parkview marks milestone

Gurwin Healthcare System has officially opened The Parkview, the largest residential building of the new Fountaingate Gardens independent living complex on Gurwin’s 36-acre Commack campus, with the delivery of the certificate of occupancy in August.

The $115 million,129-luxury apartment Life Plan Community is a unique concept in senior living, the newest on Long Island, and the final piece in Gurwin’s senior living offering. More than 50 community members have already moved into their one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in the community. The first building, The Terraces, opened for occupancy in May.

“With The Parkview now officially open, our vision of a Life Plan Community on the Gurwin campus has finally come to fruition,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gurwin Healthcare System. “We are now able to offer Long Islanders a way to truly age in place with peace of mind, knowing that priority access to assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, memory care, dialysis and day care is available on the same familiar campus, should higher levels of care ever be needed.”

Comprised of 102 apartment homes, The Parkview at Fountaingate Gardens features 11 floor plan options ranging from 830 sq. ft. to 1,350 sq. ft. The Terraces consists of 27 apartments, with six floor plan options ranging from 1000 sq. ft. to 1,570 sq. ft. Both four-story buildings are connected to the community’s 20,000+ square-foot Clubhouse which features an array of wellness-focused amenities, a heated saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, salon, library, a variety of dining venue options and more.

“We are thrilled to be officially, fully open to welcome new members,” said Ryan Grady, Executive Director of Fountaingate Gardens. “Our team has worked hard to create a beautiful, vibrant community for active adults; it’s wonderful to see our members enjoying their beautiful new homes, forging new relationships and embracing new opportunities. Already there is a positive energy and vibe in our community — we call it the “Fountaingate Feeling!” We are pleased to be able to offer this unique retirement lifestyle to help Long Islanders live the best of their lives.”

For more information, call 631-715-2693 or visit www.FountaingateLI.org.