The Good Steer closes its doors after 65 years

By Heidi Sutton

The iconic neon steer sign has gone dark. A fixture in the community since 1957, the Lake Grove family restaurant The Good Steer closed its doors after service on July 9. The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Owned and operated by the McCarroll family for 65 years, the restaurant located at 2810 Middle Country Road was famous for its hamburgers, onion rings and rustic atmosphere.

“As they say, All Good Things must come to an end,” read the post. “We have truly enjoyed serving you for these past 7 decades but it is time for us to end this story.”

Owner Robert McCarroll said it wasn’t an easy decision for the family to make and cited not being able to keep up with rising costs and a decline in customers as the reasons for closing.

Reaction to the news ranged from shock to sadness to gratitude with many past customers sharing their memories of visiting the restaurant over the years and wishing the McCarroll family the best.

“We will miss you all,” the post continued, “We will miss sharing the occasions, celebrations, and milestones of your lives and those of your families and friends that you chose to mark with a visit and a meal at The Good Steer. Our guests are more than just customers, they’ve been family to us, and we so very much appreciate that.”