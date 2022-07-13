Wanted for Commack grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole and used a credit card in Commack in June.

A man went into a 1995 Buick parked outside of Speedway, located at 5087 Jericho Turnpike, at 5:28 a.m. on June 22 and stole a wallet containing credit cards. A short time later, the man used the credit cards at Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike. He left both store in a silver 4-door sedan.