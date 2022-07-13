Wanted for Commack grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole and used a credit card in Commack in June.
A man went into a 1995 Buick parked outside of Speedway, located at 5087 Jericho Turnpike, at 5:28 a.m. on June 22 and stole a wallet containing credit cards. A short time later, the man used the credit cards at Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike. He left both store in a silver 4-door sedan.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.