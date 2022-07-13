Igarashi named dean of SBU medical school, effective in September

Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University has named Dr. Peter Igarashi, a nephrologist and physician scientist, the new dean, effective Sept. 12.

Igarashi comes to Stony Brook from the University of Minnesota Medical School, where he is the Nesbitt chair, professor and head of the Department of Medicine.

The new dean had been overseeing 600 full time and affiliate faculty, 100 adjunct faculty and over 240 residents and fellows at the University of Minnesota, where he increased National Institutes of Health funding by 60%.

“Dr. Igarashi is a superb, academically accomplished physician leader with a highly successful track record of clinical program growth and research advancement,” Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president of Health Sciences and CEO of Stony Brook University Medicine, said in a statement.

Igarashi has received over $25 million in funding from the NIH during a career in which he has studied polycystic kidney disease, transcriptional regulation, epigenetics and kidney development.

Before his seven-year stint at the University of Minnesota, Igarashi had been chief of the Division of Nephrology and founding director of the O’Brien Kidney Research Core Center at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

A recipient of the NIH Merit Award, Igarashi also won the 2015 Lillian Jean Kaplan International Prize in polycystic kidney disease.

Igarashi earned his medical degree from the UCLA School of Medicine and completed an internal medicine residency at the University of California Davis Medical Center.