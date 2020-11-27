Winners of TBR News Media’s 2nd annual Thanksgiving Coloring Contest announced

Charlee H. of Sound Beach is one of our winners! Photo by Heidi Sutton
By Charlee H., age 5, Sound Beach
Emily C. of Port Jefferson Station is one of our winners! Photo by Heidi Sutton
By Emily C., age 7, Port Jefferson Station
By Lillian S., age 4, Port Jefferson Station
By Madison T., age 7, Wading River
By Nina M., age 5, Port Jefferson Station
By Oliver B., age 5, Miller Place
By Riley Z., age 7, East Setauket
By James D., age 7, Miller Place
By Isabelle T., age 5, East Setauket
By Giavonna C., age 6, Selden
By Elena C., age 6, East Setauket
By Donna E., age 6, Northport
By Caleb D., age 7, Miller Place
By Ava R., age 8, East Northport
By Adelaide L., age 5, Mount Sinai

Thanks to all the children who entered Times Beacon Record News Media’s Thanksgiving Coloring Contest! The second annual event had creative kids across our coverage area sharpening their colored pencils and breaking out the markers. Congratulations to 7-year-old Emily C. of Port Jefferson Station and 5-year-old Charlee H. of Sound Beach for being this year’s winners. They both received a $25 gift certificate to Chocolate Works in Stony Brook. Special thanks to Chocolate Works for sponsoring our contest! Happy Thanksgiving!

