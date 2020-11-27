By Daniel Dunaief

Children may not be able to sit on Santa’s lap this holiday season, but they will have a chance to chat with him.

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization has announced a Holiday Program for the Stony Brook Village Center to be held December 6, 2020. WMHO will be bringing Santa Claus direct from the North Pole live over Zoom. 45-minute free sessions will run at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

Santa will speak to 100 children during each hour. Residents can sign up to share their holiday wish list through Eventbrite, which will have a description of how each session will run.

Parents and their children eager to connect with Santa can go to www.stonybrookvillage.com, which will have a link to the Eventbrite registration. Each child will have between one and two minutes with the bearded wonder.

“Our organization does distance learning for schools and we are excited to use our technology pieces to bring Santa Claus to the children,” said Gloria Rocchio, President of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. “With this approach, we can make children happy and the families safe.”

Eventbrite is also providing a link for the public to make a suggested donation to the 25th annual Santa Fund, which provides people in need with clothing, food, essential items and gifts.

Guests can also place their holiday present requests with Santa in the Chat Box during their zoom session or mail it physically at the Santa Mail Box in front of the Stony Brook Post Office, which will also start receiving wish lists on Dec. 6.

After the Santa interactions on Zoom, residents can watch the Stony Brook Village Center Facebook Page which features a tree lighting on the Village Green at 5:30 pm.

To reserve a virtual spot to visit with Santa in the North Pole on Sunday, December 6th 2020 visit the WMHO’s Eventbrite page at http://wardmelvilleheritageorg.eventbrite.com

For further information, please call 631-751-2244.

Photos courtesy of WMHO