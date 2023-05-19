Superintendent Losquadro, Councilwoman Bonner announce paving of Cooper Street in Shoreham

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner have announced the resurfacing of Cooper Street in Shoreham.

Prior to paving the roadway, crews inspected drains and repaired and replaced damaged concrete curbing. The total cost for this paving project was approximately $167,185.

“Our 2023 paving season is in full swing,” said Superintendent Losquadro. “Cooper is a main thoroughfare for several neighborhoods off of Cobblestone Drive. It sees a lot of traffic and had deteriorated over the years. I am happy we were able to include its resurfacing in this year’s paving schedule.”

Councilwoman Bonner said, “Cooper Street is a very high traffic road that feeds into the Albert G. Prodell Middle School and St. Mark’s Church, so this repaving was a top priority. Thanks to Superintendent Losquadro and the men and women of the highway department, Cooper Street is safer for everyone.”