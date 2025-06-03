Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Bonner swears in Mount Sinai Civic Association Board

On Monday, June 2, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner had the honor of swearing in the returning Board of Directors of the Mount Sinai Civic Association during the Civic Association’s monthly meeting.

The board, led by President Brad Arrington, includes Vice President and Recording Secretary Steve Koepper,

Membership Secretary Jennifer Roth, and Treasurer and Corresponding Secretary Monica Stone. Their

reappointment reflects the community’s strong support and appreciation for their ongoing commitment and

effective leadership.

“I’m honored to join the Mount Sinai Civic Association in celebrating this outstanding team,” said

Councilwoman Bonner. “Their hard work and dedication have made a meaningful impact in the community,

and I look forward to continuing our partnership as they build on their successes.”

Established in 1916, the Mount Sinai Civic Association has been a pillar of advocacy and action in the

community for over a century. The Association plays a vital role in working with officials to address zoning

issues, land preservation, traffic calming, public safety, and community education. From engaging residents in

local political, educational, and social matters to preserving the character of the area, the Civic has remained a consistent and effective voice for the people of Mount Sinai.

For more information about the Mount Sinai Civic Association, please visit https://mountsinaicivic.org/