One man found dead, one injured in garbage truck in Commack
Suffolk County Police are investigating an incident where one man died and another was injured after a dumpster was emptied into a garbage truck on May 29.
Two men were in a dumpster at 108 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack when the dumpster was emptied into a garbage truck, police said. When the truck stopped at William Rogers Middle School, at 97 Old Dock Road in Kings Park, someone saw a person inside the back of the truck around 6:30 a.m. That man, Emilson Hernandez, 21, suffered a leg injury and was brought to Huntington Hospital.
A second man, Eblein Lopez, 45, was then discovered in the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, but said they don’t believe the man was dead before he was dumped in the truck. They also said it is believed the men were sleeping in the dumpster.
School officials in Kings Park sent a message to parents to assure them that the emergency response at the middle school was “completely unrelated” to the school, that there was no threat to students or staff, and that classes were operating as usual.