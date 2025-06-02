One man found dead, one injured in garbage truck in Commack

Suffolk County Police are investigating an incident where one man died and another was injured after a dumpster was emptied into a garbage truck on May 29.

Two men were in a dumpster at 108 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack when the dumpster was emptied into a garbage truck, police said. When the truck stopped at William Rogers Middle School, at 97 Old Dock Road in Kings Park, someone saw a person inside the back of the truck around 6:30 a.m. That man, Emilson Hernandez, 21, suffered a leg injury and was brought to Huntington Hospital.