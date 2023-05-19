SWR Wildcats claw to victory, end Kings Park’s season

Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Gregorek gets checked. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attackman Liam Kershis looks toward the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attackman Liam Kershis drives past a Kings Park defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park midfielder Tommy Cassar fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attackman Alec Gregorek pushes past a Kings Park defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attackman Liam Kershis fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat Nation. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Ryan Herr on the move. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River’s Will Miller with a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attackman Alec Gregorek shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Gregorek gets checked. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River’s Will Miller wins the faceoff. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River goalie Jaden Galfano with the save. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park midfielder Tommy Cassar pushes past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior attack Thomas Hnis finds the cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park attackman Jack Salva looks toward the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park midfielder John Flynn advances upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park midfielder John Flynn rifles a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park midfielder Tommy Cassar finds the cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park attackman Thomas Hnis looks to get rid of the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park midfielder John Flynn rips a shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats score. Photo by Bill Landon
Battle at “X” during the opening round of the Suffolk County playoffs May 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon

Liam Kershis led the way for Shoreham Wading River in the opening round of the Suffolk County Class C playoffs as the Wildcats eliminated Kings Park.

Kings Park had struggled against the Wildcats’ defensive pressure, unable to gain traction in the 17-7 loss at Cutinella Memorial Field Thursday night, May 18.

Kershis tallied an assist with five goals for the Wildcats, while teammate Alec Gregorek netted three assists and three goals. Gregorek’s brother, Liam, notched three goals of his own and tacked on an assist in the SWR victory. Goalie Jaden Galfano had eight saves in net, and Jon Gordon stopped two.

Kings Park senior attack Thomas Hnis recorded three goals and a pair of assists for the Kingsmen. Nick Papa, John Flynn and Tommy Cassar rounded out the scoring for Kings Park.

The win propels the third-seeded Wildcats to the semifinal round of the county playoffs. The team will travel to Bayport-Blue Point — the second seed — on Tuesday, May 23. The game will start at 4 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

