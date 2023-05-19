Brian A. DeFeo joins Mather Hospital 

Brian A. DeFeo has been named as Mather Hospital’s VP/Associate Executive Director of Finance. He succeeds Joseph Wisnoski who will remain at Mather in a consulting capacity until the end of 2023 to assist Mr. DeFeo during the transition.

Mr. DeFeo joins Mather Hospital from Northwell STARS (Sports Therapy & Rehab Services) in Melville, where he has held a variety of finance leadership roles since 2007. He currently is Senior Director of Financial Operations of STARS, responsible for the finance and business operations of 23 rehab locations.

Mr. DeFeo received a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Hofstra University and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Adelphi University. He resides in East Northport with his wife and daughter.