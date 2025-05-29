Kids Korner: May 29 to June 5, 2025

PROGRAMS

Turtle Walk

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a Turtle Walk on May 31 or June 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Enjoy a presentation, meet some of the Center’s resident turtles and make a craft before venturing out to check the fields for box turtles to tag and release. $10 per person ages 4 and up. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Out Of This World Kids Day

Sound Beach Civic Association, North Shore Youth Council and the Sound Beach Fire Department celebrate children and their uniqueness with an Out of This World Kids Day event on New York Avenue in Sound Beach on June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring arts, crafts, games, mini-olympics, mini talent show, Best “Out of this World” costume contest, face painting, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, local vendors, touch-a-truck, food trucks, non-profits, and wellness organization. Free. Parking available at Firehouse Restaurant. 631-744-6952

Storytime Under the Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Storytime Under the Stars series on June 1 at 6 p.m. Your favorite bedtime storybooks come to life in the planetarium theater! Children ages 2 and older are invited to wear their most comfy pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal. Tickets are $8 for guests, $6 for members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on June 2 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Stained Glass Workshop

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents a Stained Glass workshop on June 4 from 11 a.m. to noon. Children ages 3 to 5 will explore different materials and techniques while making a stained glass craft. Cost is $15 per child. To register, visit www.waltwhitman.org.

Animals Have Dads Too!

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Animals Have Dads Too!, on June 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent/caregiver will enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

The Wizard’s Quest

Whaling Museum. 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents The Wizard’s Quest from June 5 to June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wizards young and old are invited to journey around the gallery to hunt for fantastical beasts and mythical monsters in this magical self-paced adventure activity. Solve riddles to collect potion ingredients along the way before mixing up a miniature vial of shimmering elixir to keep on a necklace or keychain. Recommended for ages 7+ with the help of an adult. Admission fee plus $12 at the door. 631-367-3418

Sensational Strawberries

Registration is now open for Sensational Strawberries, a kids workshop at Benner’s Farm, on June 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children ages 4 to 11 will hike to the strawberry fields, pick ripe fruit and make delicious goodies to take home while learning how to make strawberries into jam, ice cream, cupcakes and more! $40 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

THEATER

‘The SpongeBob Musical’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition by the Engeman Players on June 2 at 7 p.m. Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Why, it’s SpongeBob SquarePants! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. Tickets are $25. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hysterical musical retelling of the wonderful story Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs from May 31 to June 21 with a sensory friendly performance on June 1 at 11 a.m. Come on down for this daffy tale with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven crazy dwarfs that are guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘The LEGO Batman Movie”

As part of its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen The LEGO Batman Movie on June 1 at noon. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Send your calendar events to [email protected]