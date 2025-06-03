Suffolk County Leg. Englebright recognizes Setauket paramedic for National EMS Week

Among the emergency services (EMS) personnel who were honored at the Suffolk County Legislature in Smithtown on Tuesday, May 20, was Jim Crispino, a full-time paramedic with the Setauket Fire Department.

Each legislator had the opportunity to recognize an EMS member for their efforts and achievements at an event hosted by Legislator Dominick Thorne (R-Patchogue), a member of the EMS community. After being highly recommended by SFD District Manager David Sterne and Fire Commissioner Sue Meyers, Legislator Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) chose Crispino as District 5’s EMS honoree.

“Crispino is the epitome of what an EMS professional should be,” Englebright said. “He is an excellent clinician and delivers the highest level of care to his patients.

Crispino, who has been with the district for 23 years, was also a full-time paramedic with the New York City Fire Department and was one of its first rescue paramedics. After 30 years of service, he retired from FDNY in 2022. In addition to his work in Setauket and New York City, Jim was an active member of the Port Jefferson Volunteer Ambulance for 30 years and one of its ex-chiefs. Known to share his knowledge, he has mentored several EMT and paramedic students.

“Throughout his career, Jim has been a pillar of support for countless Setauket Fire District and Port Jefferson Volunteer Ambulance District residents, providing crucial assistance during their worst medical emergencies. While he never seeks any accolades or recognition, his selfless dedication to his work has not gone unnoticed by his coworkers, district volunteers, community members and now the County of Suffolk.